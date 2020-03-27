×

‘Catfish’ Co-Host Nev Schulman Lists Manhattan-view Brooklyn Condo

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
NevSchulman_BK_FI
8 View Gallery
Location:
Williamsburg, Brooklyn, N.Y.
Price:
$2.195 million
Size:
1,296 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Nev Schulman, known to MTV watchers as the co-creator and co-host of the long-running reality series “Catfish: The TV Show,” has listed a contemporary condominium in Brooklyn’s hyper-hipster Williamsburg neighborhood with an asking price of almost $2.2 million. Tax records show Schulman, who based the “Catfish” TV series on the acclaimed 2010 documentary “Catfish,” in which he was filmed being subject to deceptive online activities, purchased the 11th-floor condo about 2.5 years ago for a tad bit under $1.88 million.

Extensively renovated by Schulman and his wife, Laura Perlongo, the city-view residence has three bedrooms and two bathrooms in close to 1,300 square feet with 9.5-foot ceilings, pale hardwood floors and open exposures to the north, west and south. An LED lighting system jazzes up the living room and window treatments are remote controlled. The living room is flooded with natural light through a curved wall of windows that extends nearly floor-to-ceiling and facilitates a panoramic view of the sun as it dips below the Manhattan skyline. Open to the living room, a sleek new kitchen offers snazzy self-closing drawers, two full-height pantry closets, a cadre of high-end designer appliances and a cleverly integrated dining table that comfortably seats six. An eight-foot-high arched doorway fitted with pocket doors connects the living room to the smaller of the two guest bedrooms, which benefits from a glittery city view and built-in desk. The other, slightly larger guest bedroom, along with a guest bathroom, is nipped away at the rear of the apartment along with the master suite, where there’s a full wall of custom-built wardrobes and a glass door to a small, curved balcony that overlooks the building’s private garden.

Residents of the pet-friendly, full-service tower are pampered with 24-hour doorman and concierge services, a fitness center and, in addition to the aforementioned garden, a rooftop deck. Bike storage and on-site car parking are available for additional fees.

Listing agents Robert A. Schulman, who happen to be Nev’s father, and Jeremy Kamm, both of Warburg Realty, declined to comment.

Popular on Variety

More Dirt

  • Nev Schulman Condo

    ‘Catfish’ Co-Host Nev Schulman Lists Manhattan-view Brooklyn Condo

    Nev Schulman, known to MTV watchers as the co-creator and co-host of the long-running reality series “Catfish: The TV Show,” has listed a contemporary condominium in Brooklyn’s hyper-hipster Williamsburg neighborhood with an asking price of almost $2.2 million. Tax records show Schulman, who based the “Catfish” TV series on the acclaimed 2010 documentary “Catfish,” in [...]

  • Mythbusters Historic Cultural Monuments

    Mythbusters: Historic-Cultural Monuments

    Everyone with an interest in architecture knows that Los Angeles is a veritable wonderland of architectural treasures, and those of us who cherish beautiful buildings are regularly horrified to see magnificent properties diminished by owners with a lack of vision, or demolished by greedy developers. Who could forget the “howls of protest” from architecture preservationists [...]

  • Jamie Iovine House Los Angeles

    Jamie Iovine Buys Beverly Grove Starter House

    Tinseltown scion and budding entertainment industry multi-hyphenate Jamie Iovine — he’s a DJ, a former WWE producer, former proprietor of the bygone Meltdown Comics and now the co-creator of mobile shopping platform Ntwrk — has opted to put down some permanent residential roots in a very central part of L.A, in the form of a [...]

  • Jennifer Love Hewitt House

    Jennifer Love Hewitt Snags Family Sized Pacific Palisades Home

    Married actors Jennifer Love Hewitt and Brian Hallisay, who began dating in 2012 while he, oddly enough, portrayed her ex-husband in Lifetime’s bio-drama series “The Client List,” have splashed out more than $6 million on a brand-new, family-sized residence in L.A.’s casually posh seaside community of Pacific Palisades. On a pretty street lined with unpretentious [...]

  • James Jagger House

    James Jagger Sells in Silver Lake, Buys in Los Feliz

    Up and coming young actor and rock ‘n’ roll scion James Jagger — he’s the son of model Jerry Hall, now married to Rupert Murdoch, and the fourth of knighted Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger’s eight children — has sold his starter bungalow in L.A.’s boho-trendy Silver Lake area for almost $1.46 million after he [...]

  • Neil Finn House Los Angeles

    Neil Finn Goes His Own Way in Los Feliz

    Legendary singer-songwriter Neil Finn, Crowded House frontman and Fleetwood Mac’s newest member, has purchased an impressive new house on L.A.’s Eastside, in the perennially expensive and celeb-beloved community of Los Feliz. Records reveal Finn and longtime wife Sharon paid $4.3 million for the property, which was sold by Emmy-winning “Simpsons” writer Tim Long, former head [...]

  • Henrik Bastin House Los Angeles

    Producer Henrik Bastin Lists Hollywood Estate

    Editor’s Note: Since the publication of this article, this listing has been taken off the open market. A casually deluxe Hollywood estate owned by Swedish-born TV producer Henrik Bastin has come available at a smidgen shy of $4.7 million. Tax records show the veteran entertainment industry exec, currently serving as executive producer on the Peter [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad