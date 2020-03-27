‘Catfish’ Co-Host Nev Schulman Lists Manhattan-view Brooklyn Condo

Nev Schulman, known to MTV watchers as the co-creator and co-host of the long-running reality series “Catfish: The TV Show,” has listed a contemporary condominium in Brooklyn’s hyper-hipster Williamsburg neighborhood with an asking price of almost $2.2 million. Tax records show Schulman, who based the “Catfish” TV series on the acclaimed 2010 documentary “Catfish,” in which he was filmed being subject to deceptive online activities, purchased the 11th-floor condo about 2.5 years ago for a tad bit under $1.88 million.

Extensively renovated by Schulman and his wife, Laura Perlongo, the city-view residence has three bedrooms and two bathrooms in close to 1,300 square feet with 9.5-foot ceilings, pale hardwood floors and open exposures to the north, west and south. An LED lighting system jazzes up the living room and window treatments are remote controlled. The living room is flooded with natural light through a curved wall of windows that extends nearly floor-to-ceiling and facilitates a panoramic view of the sun as it dips below the Manhattan skyline. Open to the living room, a sleek new kitchen offers snazzy self-closing drawers, two full-height pantry closets, a cadre of high-end designer appliances and a cleverly integrated dining table that comfortably seats six. An eight-foot-high arched doorway fitted with pocket doors connects the living room to the smaller of the two guest bedrooms, which benefits from a glittery city view and built-in desk. The other, slightly larger guest bedroom, along with a guest bathroom, is nipped away at the rear of the apartment along with the master suite, where there’s a full wall of custom-built wardrobes and a glass door to a small, curved balcony that overlooks the building’s private garden.

Residents of the pet-friendly, full-service tower are pampered with 24-hour doorman and concierge services, a fitness center and, in addition to the aforementioned garden, a rooftop deck. Bike storage and on-site car parking are available for additional fees.

Listing agents Robert A. Schulman, who happen to be Nev’s father, and Jeremy Kamm, both of Warburg Realty, declined to comment.