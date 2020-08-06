Cat Deeley Lists Beverly Hills Ridge-Top Oasis

An effortlessly relaxed, enviably private and stylishly appointed contemporary pavilion high above tony Benedict Canyon in fancy-pants Beverly Hills, owned by English model and television presenter Catherine “Cat” Deeley, the bubbly, five-times Emmy nominated host of the long-running “So You Think You Can Dance” televised talent competition since 2006, has popped up for sale at close to $5 million.

Married since 2012 to Irish comedian and TV personality Patrick Kielty, who occasionally steps in to co-host the UK current affairs program “The One Show,” Deeley acquired the ridge-top property nearly 14 years ago for almost $2.7 million. Since then, the slightly more than 3,800-square-foot spread has undergone extensive upgrades. Hidden down a long, gated and foliage-lined driveway on nearly half-an-acre with expansive cross-canyon views, the updated late 1970s contemporary’s exterior is partly clad in vertical wood planks. A vine-encrusted wall in the motor court further softens the curvilinear facade.

Living and entertaining spaces were smartly placed on the upper floor to take maximum advantage of sweeping sunset and ocean views. The glass and metal front door opens directly into an airy, open-concept living and dining room with vaulted ceilings and medium-brown hardwood floors. Clerestory windows provide plenty of ambient light and vast glass sliders peel open to a large deck with serene, tree-famed views.

Furnished with a deliciously funky, vintage tan leather “caterpillar” sofa, which easily costs almost as much brand-new 3-series BMW, the living room has a simple fireplace as is focal point, while the dining area spills out to a deck with an outdoor fireplace accented with textured tiles. Open over a snack bar to the dining area, and chock-a-block with stainless steel designer appliances, the streamlined high-end kitchen features shiny white countertops and glossy white laminate cabinets offset with warm wood accents. The upper level is completed by a secluded guest suite flooded with light thanks to a huge skylight and giant picture windows. An outside entrance makes it easy for overnighters to come and go without disturbing their hosts.

Downstairs are two more guest bedrooms, both with backyard access, plus a spacious owner’s retreat where glass sliders provide a smooth transition to the backyard. The bathroom includes a marble-sheathed shower and a double-sink vanity crafted from reclaimed wood, and the walk-in closet is lined with floor-to-ceiling mirror-fronted wardrobes that effectively hide all the clothing but, frankly, create a rather confusing and dizzying infinity effect that might not be so great after a boozy evening.

Outside the lower level bedrooms, and accessible by exterior staircase from the deck outside the living and dining rooms, the oasis-like backyard incorporates a deck that cantilevers over the hillside and a small patch of fake lawn with a built-in fire pit and cushioned lounge seating. Other creature comforts that allow for easy-breezy indoor-outdoor living are an outdoor kitchen and a swimming pool and spa set against a lush wall of tropical plantings.

The property is represented by Steven Schaefer and Jay Luchs of Newmark Residential.