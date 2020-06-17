‘Portlandia’ Star Carrie Brownstein Checks Out of Chic Los Feliz Cottage

Critically acclaimed actor/musician and “Portlandia” alum Carrie Brownstein is checking out of her hipster-approved compound in Los Feliz, having listed the property with a $1.849 million ask, a relatively modest bump above the $1.7 million she paid three years ago, back in spring 2017.

Located in one of the most prime neighborhood pockets of town, just a bit below Griffith Park and just above the main Los Feliz downtown drag, the Brownstein villa sits mid-block on a relatively quiet street, and is securely walled and gated for privacy. Originally built in 1923, the renovated cottage was designed in the “Country English,” style, per the listing, and offers a petite 1,636 sq. ft. main house with two bedrooms and 1.5 baths.

Crisp white walls and earth-toned hardwood floors define the home’s interiors, which include a commodious living room with fireplace and built-in bookshelves. The main level also boasts a dining room and nearby kitchen with a built-in writing desk and stainless appliances. There’s a downstairs powder room — great for guests — and a separate devoted laundry area, a coveted feature in these small, older homes.

Upstairs are two bedrooms connected by a hallway, including one currently done up as an informal media room/lounge/music studio hybrid. Those two rooms share the home’s single full bathroom, which is cozy by modern standards but equipped with all the necessary toilette accouterments.

Out back, there’s a large cedar deck with ample space for alfresco dining and entertaining. The deck overlooks the property’s sparkling saltwater swimming pool and a fairytale-like collection of ivy-covered terraces, mature trees and towering hedges. Beyond the pool lies a guesthouse with a convenient 3/4 bath and a bonus loft area that’s “ideal for studio, office, gym or creative space,” per online marketing materials.

Seattle native Brownstein, 45, first came to prominence in the Olympia music scene during the mid-90s. While attending the famously unconventional Evergreen State College, she co-founded the punk rock band Excuse 17, later forming the acclaimed rock band Slater-Kinney. But it was writing for and acting in the sketch comedy series “Portlandia” that brought her the most mainstream success. Since then, she’s worked on an array of projects that include co-writing and co-starring in the 2020 film “Nowhere Inn,” which Variety described as “a surreal movie,” that’s a blend “of ‘Portlandia’ meets ‘Mulholland Drive.'”

Tori Horowitz of Compass holds the listing.