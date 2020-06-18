Canadian Standup Comedian Russell Peters Lists L.A. Estate

Russell Peters, one of the planet’s most well known and highest earning standup comedians, is looking to get $8.5 million for a lavish spread in the guard-gate and heavily celebrified Hidden Hills enclave near Calabasas in L.A.’s far western suburbs.

The Canadian jokester, who hauled in around $19 million in 2015 and shares the sprawling eight-bedroom and 8.5-bathroom mansion with his girlfriend, Honduran former Miss Universe Jennifer Andrade, acquired the estate not quite three years ago for a smidgen under $6.5 million. Listings held by Desiree Zuckerman and Benn Zuckerman of Rodeo Realty, which make no secret the property is celebrity owned, show the nearly 12,000-square-foot mansion sits on almost 1.5 manicured acres in the prestigious Ashley Ridge section of the famously high-priced enclave where some of the other residents include Drake, several members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, Kaley Cuoco, and makeup mogul Jeffree Star.

The driveway passes under a grand, stone-columned porte-cochère and the foyer was certainly designed to impress VIP guests and the pizza delivery driver alike with twin curved staircases under a double-height ceiling. The all-but unfurnished formal living room is anchored by a massive carved stone fireplace, and the formal dining room seats eight around a glitzy glass-topped dining table imported directly from the 1980s. Configured around a shipping container sized island, the colossal kitchen comfortably accommodates multiple cooks with acres of counter space and a pocketbook busting array of premium-quality designer appliances, and the comfortably furnished family room includes a fireplace, French doors to the backyard and a walk-in wet bar accented with leaded glass accented cabinetry. A office/library suite resembles a 1930s ocean liner with lustrous wood paneling, two fireplaces and a built-in fish tank (not to mention a built-in humidor and a full kitchen), while a home theater oozes decadence and comfort with blood red fabric walls for sound baffling and fourteen chocolate brown puffy leather theater recliners. Six ample guest bedrooms (three upstairs and three down) are all en suite, a guesthouse adds another bedroom and bath and the master suite provides a pampering retreat with three walk-in closets, a fireplace and a lavish bathroom with over-sized steam shower. A covered terrace offers panoramic, over-the-rooftops view of the surrounding hills.

The estate’s grassy grounds offer sheltered patios and sun-splashed terraces, a free-form swimming pool and spa and, set atop a low knoll next to an artificially turfed putting green, a gazebo. There’s also a built-in grill and a fenced area with an elaborate children’s play structure.

Peters, whose most recent comedy special, “Deported,” premiered earlier this year on Amazon Prime after a 300-show tour across 30 countries, maintains an extensive portfolio of homes. In the Los Angeles area his holdings include a 10,000-square-foot mansion in Malibu he bought in 2014 for $4.75 million and now has listed at not-quite $8 million after first putting it up for sale in 2016 at $11.95 million. (Current listings show the ocean-view property is leased until 2023.) He also owns a couple of residences in Las Vegas (suburban tract home scooped up in 2007 for $710,000 and a two-bedroom condo on The Strip he nabbed in 2011 for almost $250,000), and, though it appears a sale is pending, he’s long owned a 9,500-square-foot contemporary in the Etobicoke suburb of his hometown of Toronto, Canada, that he set out for sale last year at close to $5.4 million.