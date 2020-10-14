Calvin Harris Spins Hollywood Hills Hideaway to Charli XCX

After relisting it over the summer for a princely $5.5 million, Calvin Harris has succeeded in unloading his idiosyncratic Los Angeles home, albeit at a discounted $5.1 million. The highly-compensated Scottish DJ barely broke even on the sprawling estate, which he bought in 2017 for a few hairs over $5 million from fellow DJ Steve Angello. Tucked into a semi-remote corner of the Hollywood Hills, the stylish place includes a bevy of celebrity-style upgrades, including a sophisticated recording studio.

Given the amenities, it’s not surprising that property records indicate the new owner is another famous musician — English import Charlotte Aitchison, better-known as Charli XCX, the hyper-prolific singer-songwriter and record producer perhaps best-known for her work on internationally successful hits like Icona Pop’s “I Love It,” Iggy Azalea’s “Fancy,” and Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello’s mega-smash “Señorita,” which she co-wrote.

Set securely and privately high above the road out front, the charcoal-colored compound includes a main house and a substantial attached guesthouse (with the aforementioned recording studio) that together comprise about 6,000 square feet of glamorous living space. There’s a double-height living room with floor-to-ceiling walls of glass, and a gourmet kitchen that opens directly to the property’s outdoor swimming pool via a disappearing Fleetwood glass door.

The property’s pièce de résistance is arguably not the recording studio but rather the epic two-story master suite in the main house, which encompasses a cavernous sitting room, plus a neutral-toned bedroom, bath with dual vanities and soaking tub, and a snazzy dressing room with custom built-ins and backlighting.

Over at the guesthouse, there’s a smaller but no less luxe full kitchen, another fireplace, comfy spaces for lounging or thinking, and a balcony with over-the-treetops views of the surrounding hills. The artist’s studio includes expensive sound deadening materials and a private bathroom.

Charli XCX, 28, recently released her fourth album, “How I’m Feeling Now,” to critical acclaim. And astute real estate watchers will recall this is not the multi-talented artist’s first L.A.-area home; she still owns her Hollywood Hills “starter” house, tucked into nearby Beachwood Canyon, which is currently up for sale with a $3.45 million pricetag, reduced from its original $3.65 million ask. The “Boom Clap” singer is also selling her multimillion-dollar house in London’s posh Chelsea neighborhood.

As for Harris — real name Adam Wiles — he also recently unloaded his other Hollywood Hills house, a modern compound above the bustling Sunset Strip, for $7 million to a non-famous tech entrepreneur. But he continues to maintain a $15 million estate in L.A.’s Benedict Canyon area, plus a vacant Bel Air lot that he bought for nearly $14 million in 2018.

Josh Altman and Matt Altman of The Altman Brothers team at Douglas Elliman held the listing; Christine Hameline and Silva Hameline of Re/Max Elite repped Charli XCX.