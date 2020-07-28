Calvin Harris Lists Hollywood Hills Hideout

Top-earning DJ and record producer Calvin Harris is looking to spin out of a large home in a discreet and quiet area of L.A.’s Hollywood Hills, hanging a nearly $5.5 million price tag on the snazzily done-up residence he bought about 2.5 years ago from fellow DJ and record producer Steve Angello for a mite more than $5 million.

The multiple Grammy nominee first and unsuccessfully attempted to sell the glamorously appointed manse last year through Hilton & Hyland with an asking price of $5.75 million. At the same time, he also made it available as a rental, first at $25,000 per month, than at just under $20,000 per month. Now listed with high-profile “Million Dollar Listing” stars Joshua Altman and Matthew Altman at Douglas Elliman, the multi-winged hillside home offers more than 6,000 square feet with four bedrooms and four full and two half bathrooms.

Set privately high above the street, the sprawling home offers a cavernous double-height living room that sports towering walls of glass. The sleek eat-in kitchen spills out to the swimming pool through a wall of disappearing glass, and a small den offers a thick-cushioned banquette next to a wall of windows. The two-story master suite’s sitting room opens to the pool. A duplex guesthouse behind the kitchen incorporates a double-height bedroom, several private decks and a giant walk-in closet converted to a music lounge with sound-baffling wall treatments.

Harris, who regularly ranks among the planet’s highest-earning DJs — Forbes pegged his 2019 haul at a staggering $38.5 million — has used his considerable income to amass an impressive property portfolio in some of L.A.’s most prestigious zip codes. Earlier this year he shed a Zen-inspired compound above the Sunset Strip for $7 million, the exact same price he paid back in 2013, but his holdings still include a sprawling hillside compound on a famously celeb-lined road in Beverly Hills that he scooped up in 2014 for $15 million, as well as an enviably secluded parcel of almost 2.5-acres in the prestigious Stone Canyon area of Bel Air for which he plunked down nearly $14 million not quite two years ago.