Calvin Harris Finally Unloads Zen-Inspired Sunset Strip Mansion

More than four years after he first put the property up for sale, wildly successful Scottish DJ Calvin Harris has finally succeeded in unloading his sleek L.A. compound. Tucked into the lower Hollywood Hills just above the iconic Sunset Strip, the “zen-inspired” oasis features a 4,100 sq. ft. main house, a two-story detached guesthouse, and a pool/spa area. Naturally, the entire quarter-acre lot is walled and gated for privacy and security.

Records show the all-cash buyer, low-profile tech entrepreneur Stephen Garden, forked over $7 million for the house, exactly the same price Harris himself paid back in 2013. Over the last few years, the place has served as a high-priced rental income property — Harris and his staff actually moved out more than five years ago.

Inside, the open-concept living space includes a living room and dining area, a Euro-chic kitchen with bar-style seating and a step-down living room with a fireplace and convenient wet bar. There’s also a home theater with state-of-the-art surround sound and an upstairs master suite with fireplace, spa-style bath and “Blade Runner”-style views of the city.

The property also offers off-street parking for 10+ vehicles, a trellis-covered lounge area encircled by a bamboo garden, and an infinity-edged swimming pool. This is also a full-fledged “smart home,” meaning it incorporates swanky home automation — the lights, cameras and electronic gates can all be operated remotely, from the touch of a smartphone.

Despite the sale, Harris still maintains a hefty portfolio of residential L.A. real estate — he’s got a $5 million mansion elsewhere in the Hollywood Hills, an enormous gated compound tucked into a semi-remote pocket of the Beverly Hills Post Office neighborhood, purchased for $15 million in 2014, and a $13.8 million vacant lot in lower Bel Air that he picked up two years ago and has since been primed for a swank new mega-mansion.