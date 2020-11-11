Brit Songstress Ellie Goulding Lists London Townhouse

It might not look like much from the outside, but the interior of Brit singer Ellie Goulding’s London townhouse, which recently listed for $7.7 million (£5.95 million), reveals it to be a chic and ultra-modern urban retreat that’s conveniently close to all the city action.

Located in a quaint mews on a quiet cobblestone street just off the main artery of London’s Marylebone High Road, the home has been given a thorough revamp courtesy of London-based architects Stiff + Trevillion. The nearly 3,000-square-foot residence, which is walking distance to Regent’s Park and the bustling shops of Oxford Street, has been touted in listing materials for its incredible acoustics, which means neighbors needn’t have feared Goulding blasting her tunes late into the night. However, the five-bedroom, three-bathroom abode has a lot more going for it than simply being a soundproofed party-pad.

The warm, muted tones on the light-wood flooring and furnishings, bright walls and multiple windows keep all the spaces relaxed and airy, ideal for urban homes where space is a premium. The ground-floor reception area, which hangs over the dining room on the floor below, enjoys sleek custom matte black cabinetry echoed in the glass-encased light well that allows a shaft of light to radiate deep within the home’s five levels. Two large linen sofas sit on either side of a marble-topped ad gold-legged contemporary coffee table. Light from the windows floods in to the double-height room. The kitchen, one level below, features contemporary charcoal cabinets with flush appliances, white quartz counters and wood accents. The cooking area is informally open to an eight-seat dining room table and casual living room.

A winding, floating staircase connects all floors and bedrooms are located throughout to promote privacy for the home’s owner, family, guests and/or staff. There are two bedrooms tucked down in the basement, both with direct access to a small patio, while a top floor guest suite serves as an private aerie where light cascades in via multiple skylights. Along with another, fairly wee en suite guest bedroom, the principal bedroom is on the first floor and includes an angular and contemporary bathroom sheathed in marble and mirrors with creamy, over-sized floor tiles and a walk-in shower.

Over the last year the London property market has been extremely volatile with the effects of Brexit, increased taxes and Covid-19 taking its toll. And in the particular borough of Westminster, where Goulding’s house is located, prices have dropped. The singer, who released her fourth album, “Brightest Blue,” in July and whose previous hits include “Burn,” the Grammy nominated “Love Me Like You Do,” and “Lights,” is set to take a hit on her home, having bought it in 2017 for $8.23 million (£6.22 million), according to Mansion Global. She also owns another home in Oxfordshire where she and husband Caspar Jopling quarantined over the summer, and which was featured in July in Vogue.

“I’m a bit funny when it comes to houses, because I don’t like big, big houses,” she stated in the accompanying Vogue interview. “I like being enclosed. I did actually rent a ginormous rock star house for a bit, and I hated it. You could hear a pin drop. It was too big, and I didn’t need any of the rooms.”

Simon Rosenblatt from Aston Chase properties is the listing agent.