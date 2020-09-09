Bret Michaels Rocks Out of Suburban Estate

Veteran heavy-metal musician and reality TV star Bret Michaels is looking to rock out of his Westlake Village, Calif., estate. The kerchief-wearing frontman of the 1980s glam-rock band Poison, star of several VH1 dating competition series in the late 2010s, has put an almost $4.5 million price tag on the tropically landscaped Mediterranean spread he picked up about five-and-a-half years ago for close to $3.5 million.

Exceedingly private and all but invisible behind secured gates and a high hedgerow, the nearly 6,700-square-foot villa sits at the head of a palm tree-lined horseshoe drive where it presides over more than 2.5 resort-like acres. Classic Mediterranean architectural details such as stone-tiled floors and wrought iron accents provide a traditional backdrop for a variety of flamboyant rock ’n’ roll flourishes that include cheetah-print carpeting on the curved staircase and an ivory-white baby grand piano in the extravagantly double-height entrance hall.

The step-down formal living room is a plush affair with a deep shag rug, a fireplace and French doors to the backyard. And instead of a table and chairs, there’s a pool table in the formal dining room. There’s more leopard-print carpeting in the office/study; a small home theater features posters of some of the many movies Michaels has appeared in, 1998’s “A Letter from Death Row” among them; and several electric guitars hang on the wall in a spacious entertainment lounge that’s replete with a wet-bar, fireplace and wine cellar. The high-end eat-in kitchen will accommodate a professional chef, and the mansion’s six bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms include a spacious, wall-to-wall carpeted homeowners’ suite.

The lushly planted grounds offer park-like expanses of lawn, an open-air cabana with fireplace and outdoor kitchen, a basketball court and, of course, a swimming pool and spa.

The property is available through Jordan Cohen of RE/MAX One and online listings show the property already has a contingent offer.

Michaels, winner of the third season of Donald Trump’s “Celebrity Apprentice,” earning $640,000 for the American Diabetes Assn., has also maintained a sprawling desert compound in a ritzy part of Arizona’s wealthy Scottsdale community since 2006, when he scooped up a five-acre estate for a mite more than $2.2 million.