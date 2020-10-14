Brad Wilk Drums Up Santa Monica Sale

Rage Against the Machine drummer Brad Wilk’s estranged musician wife, Selene Vigil-Wilk, filed for divorce last year — she claims his current girlfriend of several years, actor-musician Juliette Lewis, is to blame for their 2016 breakup, which the veteran rocker denies — so it’s not much of surprise that the former couple’s longtime manse in a plum area of Santa Monica has come to market. The 52-year-old musician has put a price of close to $6.5 million on the pan-European villa, which he acquired more than 15 years ago for $3.5 million.

Just a few blocks from the beach, where it peeks out above a high hedge and secured entry gate, the slightly more than 6,100-square-foot manse features high ceilings, florid wrought iron accents and a stately combination of refinished walnut and polished Italian travertine marble floors. The groin-vaulted foyer leads to formal living and dining rooms, the former dominated by a huge carved-stone mantelpiece and both with full-height French doors to outdoor living spaces. More casual family spaces include a high-end eat-in kitchen decked out with lightly veined white marble countertops and an adjoining den that spills out to the backyard. A finished basement holds a guest or staff suite along with a game room that opens to a sunken terrace.

Three en suite guest bedrooms are joined on the upper level by a spacious main bedroom that comprises three walk-in closets and a travertine-tiled bathroom where wrought iron grills adorn a pair of arched windows alongside a deep soaking tub.

A tree-ringed dining terrace outside the family room looks across a broad, flat expanse of lawn bordered by carefully clipped knee-high boxwood hedging and a formidably tall, vine-encrusted stone wall. The property is available through David Yun and Amy Wilkes of Eighty8 Group at Compass.