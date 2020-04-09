Blippi Sets Down Roots in L.A.’s Toluca Lake

Stratospherically popular Las Vegas-based children’s entertainer Stevin John, better known to his legions of toddler fans as Blippi — his high-octane YouTube videos regularly tally up more than 20 million views apiece and at least one them has garnered almost half a billion views all by itself, has set down some grown up real estate roots in Los Angeles with the $2.8 million purchase of a brand-spanking new home in the celeb-favored Toluca Lake community. Completed last year in the über-trendy and increasingly ubiquitous “modern farmhouse” style, fortified by a comprehensive security apparatus and equipped with a state-of-the-art home automation system, the roughly 4,100-square-foot, family-sized residence contains five bedrooms, each with a private bath, and a total of five full and two half bathrooms.

The front door opens informally into a combination living and dining space with tile accented fireplace and honey-toned wide-plank hardwood floors that flow throughout the light-filled home. Connected to the dining room by a butler’s pantry, the modern-minded, high-end country kitchen is configured around a huge island with integrated snack bar. Rustic wood beams span the ceiling and continue in to the adjoining family room where a full wall of built-ins house and hide media equipment, and a huge bank of nearly floor-to-ceiling windows disappear into the walls to allow an easy flow to the backyard. A downstairs bedroom is easily suited as a home office or live-in nanny suite, and there are three more guest suites upstairs along with a master retreat replete with another fireplace accented with patterned tiles, a large terrace, a huge walk-in closet and a deluxe bathroom that features decadent Parquet de Versailles wood flooring.

Ringed by verdant and attractively cumulous mature hedging that promotes visual privacy from the neighbors, the pancake flat and faux-grassed backyard offers a de rigueur heated pool and spa along with an outdoor kitchen and built-in grill, an open-air cabana with fireplace and a pool bath with outdoor shower area.

The property was listed with Moran Boormad-Shmueli at Coldwell Banker Realty, and John was represented in the deal by Michael Bergin of Compass.

The 31-year-old military veteran, who prior to being a children’s entertainment phenom who dances about in colorful cartoon clothes performed as fecal-centric gross out comedian Steezy Grossman, owns a similarly sized and perfectly suburban five-bedroom home in an affluent and otherwise unremarkable, guard-gated golf community at the western edge of Las Vegas that tax records indicate was purchased about two years ago for $650,000.