×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Benny Blanco Swipes Right on Tinder Founder’s $9 Million L.A. Mansion

By

James's Most Recent Stories

View All
benny-blanco-house
21 View Gallery
Seller:
Sean Rad
Location:
Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$9.2 million
Size:
5,589 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

An elegant traditional estate conveniently sited in the Hollywood foothills just above the iconic Sunset Strip recently traded hands for nearly $9.2 million. Originally built in the late 1930s, the house was sold by tech tycoon Sean Rad, co-founder of juggernaut dating app Tinder, and acquired by exceptionally prolific songwriter/record producer Benny Blanco.

Blanco may not be an international household name in the vein of John Lennon or Bruce Springsteen, but the 31-year-old Virginia native has arguably contributed more to contemporary pop music than just about anyone else. Over the course of his 12-year career, 27 songs written or co-written by Blanco have hit top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, among them “Señorita,” by Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello, “Love Yourself,” by Justin Bieber, “Teenage Dream,” by Katy Perry, “Don’t Wanna Know,” by Maroon5 and “Die Young” by Ke$ha. For those smashes, and many more, Blanco has received BMI’s Songwriter of the Year award on five separate occasions and has been nominated for seven Grammys.

It’s not particularly surprising that Blanco would be in the mood for a significant residential upgrade. Last year, 93 songs from his extensive catalog were acquired by the publicly-traded Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited for an undisclosed — but doubtless substantial — amount.

Popular on Variety

The formerly Rad-owned Hollywood estate includes a four-bedroom main house with about 5,000 square feet of living space, plus a wee detached guest studio, all on a flat lot that spans just over a third of an acre. Tucked privately behind gates and tall hedges, there’s a substantial motorcourt with pleasingly crunch pea-gravel but no garage.

Completely covered by a thick layer of vines, the two-story house offers formal living and dining rooms with leaded glass windows, hardwood floors throughout, a wine cellar and huge chef’s kitchen with top-of-the-line designer appliances. There’s also a media room, multiple sets of French doors leading to the gardens, and downstair’s maids quarters.

Upstairs are two guest bedrooms — both of them ensuite — plus the master suite, which has its own substantial wing with an office, a boutique-style walk-in closet, and a sumptuous bathroom with soaking tub and marble everywhere.

Towering hedges gift the backyard with a wondrously private, park-like feel. A substantial lawn sweeps around the rectangular swimming pool, and a trellis-covered area has ample space for alfresco dining. The detached guesthouse — it’s actually a converted two-car garage — offers one large room with a kitchenette and a bathroom.

Rad and his partner Lizzie Grover have moved just up the road, to a $24 million, brand-new compound they bought from high-end real estate broker Kurt Rappaport. They also continue to maintain a historic ranch in Montecito, Calif., that Rad bought from Ellen DeGeneres and Portia di Rossi back in 2016.

As for Blanco, the budding real estate baller owns at least three other multimillion-dollar homes. In L.A., his main residence is a renovated mini-compound in a prime neighborhood cranny of West Hollywood, purchased for $2.13 million in 2015.

Back in fall 2018, Blanco coughed up $4.4 million for a modest — if still inordinately pricey — oceanfront home along Malibu’s Las Flores beach. And he still holds the deed to a condo in New York City’s Chelsea neighborhood that he acquired in 2011 for just under $3.5 million.

Jason Oppenheim and Mary Fitzgerald of The Oppenheim Group held the listing; Branden & Rayni Williams of Hilton & Hyland repped Blanco.

More Dirt

  • Benny Blanco House Los Angeles

    Benny Blanco Swipes Right on Tinder Founder's $9 Million L.A. Mansion

    An elegant traditional estate conveniently sited in the Hollywood foothills just above the iconic Sunset Strip recently traded hands for nearly $9.2 million. Originally built in the late 1930s, the house was sold by tech tycoon Sean Rad, co-founder of juggernaut dating app Tinder, and acquired by exceptionally prolific songwriter/record producer Benny Blanco. Blanco may [...]

  • Darren Criss House

    Darren Criss Lists Los Angeles Starter House

    Having upgraded late last year to a family-sized home in a celeb-packed pocket of the Hollywood Hills — bit more on that in a minute, recently married “Glee” star Darren Criss now has his starter home in the Los Feliz area of Los Angeles, Calif., up for sale at not quite $1.7 million. Purchased a [...]

  • Felicity Huffman House Los Angeles

    Felicity Huffman, William H. Macy Lease Out Spare L.A. Home

    A few months off an eleven-day stint in prison for her role in the infamous college admissions scandal, Academy Award-nominated actor Felicity Huffman has returned to the normal pace of life, making an investment property she and her longtime husband — fellow Academy Award nominee William H. Macy — available for lease on the rental [...]

  • Terry Gou Hous Los Angeles

    Side-by-Side Bird Streets Mansions Sell for Record $70+ Million

    Although it’s been whispered about since late last year, two separate sources say that a widely rumored and record-breaking Hollywood Hills real estate transaction will officially close today. Two side-by-side, shockingly expensive new homes on Robin Drive in the Bird Streets neighborhood — one of them last listed at $52 million, the other at $42.5 [...]

  • Chris Peters House Bel Air

    'Microsoft Millionaire' Chris Peters Lists Celeb-Pedigreed Bel Air Estate

    A lovingly preserved Spanish Colonial-style home sited in prime East Gate Bel Air has popped up for sale, flaunting a hefty $17.45 million asking price. Sited just a short hop above Sunset Boulevard and originally built in 1928, the estate was co-designed by Wallace Neff and John Byers — two of the most acclaimed architects [...]

  • Tove Lo House Hollywood Hills

    Tove Lo Drops $4 Million on Danny McBride's Former L.A. Home

    She may famously “stay high all the time,” but Grammy-nominated Swedish pop export Ebba Tove Elsa Nilsson — better-known as Tove Lo — still keeps a steady eye for design. When a stylish, privately-situated midcentury compound in the Hollywood Hills recently popped up for sale with a $4 million ask, the moody songstress quickly swooped [...]

  • Decorating Your Home with Art

    Mastering the Art of Hanging Art, Artistically

    How to Hang Art When huge sums are spent to buy a home, one wants to make sure the artwork complements rather than overwhelms the environment and there are a few great ways to make sure your home and your art collection are in harmony. You can hire an art consultant to select art and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad