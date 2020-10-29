Ben Shapiro Lists 1930s Spanish Revival-Style Compound

Last month, Ben Shapiro publicly announced his intent to relocate The Daily Wire — the popular media organization he co-founded in 2015 — and his family from Los Angeles to Nashville, Tennessee, a place more in line with the conservative political commentator’s idealogical views. And it appears Shapiro has wasted little time in making good on that promise, too; his historic home in L.A.’s San Fernando Valley neighborhood has popped up for sale, asking just under $2.9 million. With his longtime wife Dr. Mor Shapiro, a Woodland Hills-based family medicine doctor, the L.A. native paid about $1.7 million for the property in 2015, records reveal.

The listing, which makes no secret of the Valley Village property’s celebrity ownership, notes that the Spanish Colonial Revival-style “ranch” sits on a .6-acre lot, unusually large for the neighborhood, and was built circa 1930. The charming U-shaped structure has been “mostly restored” with a deft blend of modern amenities and period details, although certain parts of the interiors have clearly seen more work than others. Naturally, given the property’s polarizing owner, the compound also includes a sophisticated security system with cameras and alarms.

Set behind a tall white wall and ornate iron gates, the mini-estate offers a mix of both tropical and native landscaping — there are gorgeous mature sycamores and imported banana plants alike — plus a variety of terracotta-tiled patios, fountains, a guesthouse, and even a whimsical tiki hut with bar in the backyard.

As for the house itself, the single-story sprawler includes polished hardwood floors, and dark-stained ceiling beams in the skylit living room, which includes a cavernous fireplace a vintage and vaguely gothic chandelier that’s original to the property, per the listing. There’s another original fireplace in the dining room, which includes more skylights, and yet another one in the not-yet-renovated den, which has worn terracotta tiles underfoot and exposed ceiling beams that are decidedly unvarnished.

The most obviously contemporary space of the property is the kitchen, which retains no trace of its 1930s beginnings. There are piano black countertops, snow white cabinets, recessed lights, and the full caboodle of designer stainless appliances — Wolf, SubZero, and Bosch among them.

Beyond the public rooms, there are two large wings in the main house, each opening to a central courtyard via French doors and each with three bedrooms and two baths. The updated master bedroom has a sitting area and an ensuite bathroom with original tilework, while other luxe spaces include a home gym, a private office, and a so-called “film vault.”

For days when the San Fernando Valley heat is just too unbearable, there’s a private pool with inset spa tucked into a quiet corner of the backyard. And of course, the property is (usually) less than an hour’s drive to the sandy shores of Malibu or Santa Monica.

Jennifer Niman of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices holds the listing.