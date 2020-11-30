Bazzi Bounces Into Ultra-Modern Hollywood Hills Home

For those pursuing a career in notoriously cutthroat industries like music or acting, social media fame offers a great way to sneak in through the proverbial back door, so to speak. One of the finest examples of success on that front is Andrew Bazzi, now known mononymously by his surname, who first rose to viral fame on the now-defunct Vine app. In 2017, the Michigan native self-released his digital single “Beautiful,” which went platinum in three countries, and several months later he released its moody follow-up, “Mine,” which became a Snapchat meme and was given Taylor Swift’s stamp of approval before peaking at #11 on the Billboard Hot 100.

In the days following “Mine”‘s debut, and A&R executive with Warner Music-affiliated Artist Partners Group brought Bazzi into the studio and inked him to a major-label record deal. His subsequent debut album “Cosmic” peaked at #14 on the Billboard 200 and was certified platinum stateside; since then, he’s collaborated with Camilla Cabello, Lil Wayne, 21 Savage, and Marshmello, just to name a few, and has cemented his status as an up-and-coming record producer and singer-songwriter to watch — though he’s still just 23.

Bazzi is impressive for his quick moves on the residential front, too, having just dropped a cool $3 million for a snazzy house on one of the Hollywood Hills’ most famous and celebrity-laden streets. Built new in 2016, the gated architectural was hewn from concrete, steel, and glass, and features such wow-worthy features as a 22-foot-high entryway atrium, and foldaway glass doors that span entire walls.

There are four bedrooms and 4.5 baths in the blocky, 3,100-square-foot structure, which offers a completely open floorplan with the main public rooms all interconnected. The New Age-inspired kitchen includes an island with breakfast bar, plus all the expected high-end appliances, and opens to the dining, living, and family rooms, the latter two spaces equipped with linear fireplaces.

Just off the front entry is a so-called “floating” staircase that curves up against a two story-tall wall of windows. The master suite has a bathroom with a soaking tub, dual vanities, and a steam shower, plus a walk-in closet and a bedroom with private balcony.

Although the property doesn’t have much of a city lights view, the entire lot is shrouded in tropical landscaping, with leafy banana plants and bluestem grasses. Set in a far corner of the year, underneath a thick wall of bamboo, there’s a sparkling saltwater pool and spa.

Richard Klug of Sotheby’s International Realty held the listing; Carl Gambino of Compass repped Bazzi.