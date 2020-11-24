Avril Lavigne Buys Ocean-View Malibu Contemporary

Although she famously crooned “No, no, no” in her globally successful debut single — 2002’s anthem “Complicated” — Canadian pop/rocker Avril Lavigne is saying “yes, yes, yes,” to a seriously snazzy house in the celebrity-beloved seaside city of Malibu, Calif. Records reveal the 36-year-old has paid $7.8 million for a very private estate that’s essentially just around the corner from Lady Gaga’s $23 million compound.

Set on the bluffs high above one of Malibu’s sandiest beaches, with unobstructed whitewater views, the .63-acre property lies on a so-called flag lot — the house is invisible from the street, tucked securely behind a long, gated driveway. Constructed in the 1960s, the place was totally rebuilt some years ago by Scott Gillen, a prolific Malibu developer/designer who specializes in a clean-lined, contemporary aesthetic.

While the refreshingly uncomplicated house isn’t especially big — the listing notes it spans just under 3,500 square feet — the single-story structure is blessed with a host of desirable amenities, including a completely open floorplan and a wow-inducing exposed beam ceiling married to a host of mini spotlights. There’s a great room with custom woodwork and a fireplace, honey-hued hardwood floors, plus banks of glass doors that open to the backyard and those unstoppable views.

Isolated in its own wing via a giant barn-style door, the master suite has more ocean vistas, a vaulted ceiling with unvarnished ceiling beams, spa-style bath, and a walk-in closet with custom backlighting and space for an small army’s worth of clothing.

Other amenities include an outdoor dry sauna, a temperature-controlled wine closet, a chic kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances, and two guest bedrooms — one of which is currently staged as a home gym. There’s also a detached two car garage with an additional bedroom suite, likely best-suited for a staff member or cranky mother-in-law.

For privacy, the entire property is surrounded by towering hedges, and the grassy front yard is shaded by mature trees. Out back, a spacious concrete patio includes a firepit and BBQ, while terraced planters lead down to a lower wooden deck beside a simple rectangular pool, complete with an inset spa and Baja sunbathing shelf. Below that, more grassy lawn meanders gently down the hillside, toward the sandy beach far below the house.

Lavigne is far from new to the L.A. real estate rodeo; way back in 2007, she paid Blink 182’s Travis Barker $9.5 million for a Bel Air mansion that was subsequently sold to NBA star Chris Paul and is today owned by Michael and Fariba Rad, the parents of Tinder founder Sean Rad. The previous last stop on her real estate train was in Sherman Oaks, where she and ex-husband Chad Kroeger owned a faux French-style marital house that was sold off this May for exactly $5 million.

Chris Cortazzo and Ron de Salvo of Compass held the listing; Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker repped Lavigne.