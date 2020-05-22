Ariana Grande Still Can’t ‘Break Free’ From Being a Renter

International pop priestess Ariana Grande has become widely known for her indulgent motto-turned-meme of “I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it.” But in the case of Los Angeles real estate, the longtime renter still hasn’t seen anything she likes enough to buy, despite the widely known fact that she’s been on an exhaustive house hunt since at least last year.

Throughout her decade-plus of Hollywood celebrity, Grande has never owned a home in L.A., instead preferring to spend her days in a variety of lavish Beverly Hills rental homes. For a time, she lived in a large French Country-style mansion in prime 90210, right next door to a house that Ellen DeGeneres recently unloaded for $35 million.

But as her earnings have skyrocketed — Forbes estimates she hauled in $48 million last year alone — the “Stuck With U” and “Rain on Me” singer has grown serious about investing in property, launching a frenzied house search that has carried her all over the greater southland area, from Beverly Hills to the far reaches of the San Fernando Valley.

Multiple sources say Grande is seeking a substantial estate carrying an eight-figure pricetag worthy of her glamorous image, and has come close to purchasing at least two different homes, though she ultimately bid “Thank U, Next” to them both.

One of the properties Grande toured more than once is a multi-acre compound in the leafy Valley neighborhood of Toluca Lake. Currently owned by the chairman of a Hollywood film studio, the flag lot estate sits a literal stone’s throw from the homes of fellow superstars like Sia and Steve Carell, and is all but invisible from the invisible from the street out front, hidden behind a dense canopy of mature trees. While the house is not currently listed on the MLS, it’s believed to be quietly available for off-market tours to well-qualified buyers — provided they know the right high-end realtor to call.

For the last five years, Grande has parked her ponytail in a Mediterranean-inspired mansion tucked up into the Benedict Canyon area of L.A., where she’s frequently surrounded by a team of bodyguards, assistants, glam squad members and miscellaneous helpers. The walled and gated house has more than 6,000 square feet of living space and broad views across the nearby canyon and hills.

Inside, the beige-colored villa has a very large kitchen with all the requisite appliances, five bedrooms and a spa-style master bath with a soaking tub and steam shower. Out back, there’s a massive stone terrace with plenty of room for sunbathing or alfresco entertaining, plus a pool and spa. The secluded estate was last offered at a lease rate of $40,000/month.

In addition to her beefy 90210 rental mansion, Grande has also long leased a second house in L.A., this one a smaller abode situated in the mountains above Sherman Oaks. That two-story abode, which includes views over a wide swath of the San Fernando Valley, is occupied by a family member.