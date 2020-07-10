Adam Lambert Takes Loss on Sunset Strip Starter Home

Glam rocker Adam Lambert, runner-up of the eighth season of “American Idol” and, more recently, the replacement to legendary frontman Freddie Mercury in the revitalized rock band Queen + Adam Lambert, has just sold his former home above L.A.’s Sunset Strip for $2.92 million.

The sale price is a far cry from the $3.995 million that the property was originally listed at way back in 2017, and it’s also slightly less than the $2.995 million tax records show Lambert paid for the concrete-faced Streamline-Modern-inspired, three-story home back in 2014. When factoring in brokers’ fees, closing costs and renovation expenses, Lambert likely lost quite a bit of cash. Of course, losing a little bit of dough clearly isn’t much of a worry for the eyeliner-wearing extrovert — in 2018 he upgraded to a sleek, $6.5 million contemporary located not too far from his old digs.

Built in the 1940’s, the house features a decadent aesthetic and was recently renovated to modern perfection with a wash of warm earth tones punctuated by plush furnishings and top-end finishes. Wide-plank floorboards, a tightly curved staircase, a kitchen filled with designer appliances and a sumptuous poolside loggia all add to the home’s atmosphere of glamour-tinged, bohemian luxury.

The spacious living room is flooded with natural light that makes its way through huge picture windows. The dining room features extensive wine storage cabinets, while the den spills out to the swimming pool through a huge glass panel that disappears into a wall. Elsewhere, the top floor master suite enjoys a sitting area with a fireplace and a vaguely Art Deco-style bathroom sheathed in black marble. On the lowest level, there’s a guest bedroom and bathroom, plus a gym/music lounge with a separate entrance. Outside, there are two connected, circular pools and a spa big enough to fit 10 people.

Emil Hartoonian and Nicholas Siegfried of The Agency held the listing; Jonathan Sharaf of Compass represented the buyer.