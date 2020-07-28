‘Wonder Woman’ Director Patty Jenkins Soars Into Santa Monica

It’s not quite a castle fit for Diana Prince, but Hollywood film director Patty Jenkins (“Monster,” “Wonder Woman,” “Wonder Woman 1984”) and her author husband Sam Sheridan have paid nearly $6.4 million for a snazzy home in Santa Monica. Newly renovated and with about 5,400 square feet of living space, the five-bedroom abode sits on a prime street with easy access to all of Westside L.A.’s amenities.

Built in 1988, the two-story house is best described as ’80s modern with a distinctly contemporary twist. Inside, hardwood floors flow throughout, oversized windows flood the various rooms with light, and the whitewashed walls await an A-list art collection.

Spaces include a living room with clerestory windows, a fireplace, and French doors leading out to the gardens. A formal dining room and breakfast nook adjoin the kitchen, which sports denim-blue cabinetry juxtaposed against white countertops and top-of-the-line stainless appliances. The den and study both offer woven rugs for a hint of coziness.

A skylit staircase leads to the upper floor, where the master suite offers a vaulted ceiling, private balcony and spa-style bath. At least two of the guest bedrooms also overlook the grassy backyard, which is landscaped simply and rolls out to a stone patio encircling to a plunge pool and raised spa. Tucked into a rear corner of the lot, accessible via a discreet alleyway, is a three-car detached garage that “lends itself to expansion as a guesthouse,” per the listing.

Jenkins, 49, was born in Southern California but raised primarily in the unheralded midwestern town of Lawrence, Kansas. In 2000, she earned a masters in directing at the American Film Institute’s AFI Conservatory. Three years later, she directed her first film, the critically-acclaimed “Monster,” though she wasn’t attached to another Hollywood blockbuster until 2017’s “Wonder Woman,” a smash hit that became the highest-grossing film ever directed by a woman. The upcoming sequel “Wonder Woman 1984,” which Jenkins directed and co-produced, is set for release in October.

James Van Crofton of Core Real Estate Group held the listing; Charles Pence of Compass repped Jenkins.