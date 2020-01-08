×

Tom Shadyac Buys Aaron Paul’s Sunset Strip Digs

By

James's Most Recent Stories

View All
18 View Gallery
Seller:
Aaron Paul
Location:
Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$2.2 million
Size:
2,864 square feet, 4 beds, 3.5 baths

“Breaking Bad” actor Aaron Paul recently unloaded his Hollywood Hills cottage for $2.2 million, and records reveal the multi-level home’s new owner is prolific industry multi-hyphenate Tom Shadyac. Tucked away on a quiet cul-de-sac just steps off the bustling Sunset Strip, the relatively modest house — it spans less than 2,900 square feet on a .1-acre lot — was acquired by Paul in 2012 for about $1.4 million and was once occupied by Brad Pitt, back during his juvenescent showbiz days.

The renovated 1930s residence sits on a knoll high above the street-level garage; a zig-zagging flight of stairs climbs to the antique front door and into a traditional center hall foyer with a wood-beamed ceiling and stone staircase. There’s a kitchen with a groin-vaulted ceiling and full range of luxury stainless appliances, a fireplace-equipped living room and a dining room with picture-perfect views of the Downtown L.A. skyline.

Tucked discreetly into a coved space under the house lies an alfresco dining area; more adventurous guests can explore the terra-cotta tiled rooftop deck, with its stunning city vistas, and a separate outdoor lounge area with banquette, firepit and an oversized Buddha statue.

Popular on Variety

Paul and his wife Lauren Parsekian have substantially upgraded their living circumstances with the $6.95 million purchase of “Big Bang Theory” superstar Jim Parsons’ elegant and celeb-pedigreed Los Feliz home — that particular 1920s Spanish Colonial has also been owned by the likes of Noah Wylie, Tim Curry, Robert Pattinson and Oscar-winning cinematographer Robert Richardson.

While his most recent film release is the 2018 drama “Brian Banks,” Shadyac remains best-known as a blockbuster comedy writer/director, with an enviable string of mega-hit films in the ’90s and early 2000s (“The Nutty Professor,” “Bruce Almighty,” “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective.”)

And though he’s spent reportedly spent most of the last decade living in a pricey Malibu trailer park, Shadyac formerly multiple mansions scattered across L.A.; at one time he held title a spectacular, multi-acre Paul Williams estate hidden away in a remote section of Pasadena, Calif., though that property was sold off in 2003 for $7.25 million to a Chinese businessman.

F. Ron Smith and David Berg of Compass held the listing and also repped Shadyac.

More Dirt

  • Tom Shadyac House Los Angeles

    Tom Shadyac Buys Aaron Paul's Sunset Strip Digs

    “Breaking Bad” actor Aaron Paul recently unloaded his Hollywood Hills cottage for $2.2 million, and records reveal the multi-level home’s new owner is prolific industry multi-hyphenate Tom Shadyac. Tucked away on a quiet cul-de-sac just steps off the bustling Sunset Strip, the relatively modest house — it spans less than 2,900 square feet on a .1-acre [...]

  • Michelle Pfeiffer House Los Angeles

    Michelle Pfeiffer Sells $9 Million L.A. Home to Astros Owner

    Michelle Pfeiffer is officially cashing in that trademark white gold, as Bruno Mars might say. Just days after she and her longtime husband — TV producer David E. Kelley — quietly sold their $22 million Silicon Valley estate to an anonymous tech tycoon, records show the couple also unloaded one of their two L.A. homes [...]

  • Dmitri Bosov House Los Angeles

    Russian Oligarch Dmitry Bosov Buys $30 Million Beverly Hills Mansion

    Back in the late ’80s, married Russian immigrants Leonid and Natalia Glosman purchased a prime lot in Beverly Hills, Calif., upon which to build a residential monument to their financial success. But the couple — founders of a family-owned dental practice with multiple offices scattered across L.A. — soon saw their American dream morph into [...]

  • Hunter Biden House Los Angeles

    Hunter Biden Leases Groovy L.A. Midcentury Modern Home

    Though it’s been erroneously reported that he purchased the property — including by political lightning rod Ann Coulter and other right-wing news sources — embattled lawyer-lobbyist Hunter Biden is merely renting a stylish, multimillion-dollar residential hideaway in L.A.’s storied Hollywood Hills. Listing information shows the lease deal was inked over the summer of 2019, and Biden [...]

  • Jordan McGraw House Los Angeles

    Dr. Phil's Son Jordan McGraw Lists Wildly Decorated Beverly Hills Villa

    A remarkably wacky house in the mountains above Beverly Hills recently popped up for sale with $5.75 million asking price, as was first spotted by the L.A. Times. Crammed to the gills with a seemingly nonsensical cacophony of random doodads and bric-a-brac — there are lavender sofas, angry stuffed anime figures and a glass-encased gun [...]

  • Lachlan Murdoch House Bel Air

    2019's Titanic Real Estate Deals Sank Records Nationwide

    (Story first published in the January 2, 2020 print issue of Variety.) Political uncertainty and fears of recession have not broken the real estate market’s stride. Against all odds, 2019 was a banner year for nine-figure deals, particularly in Los Angeles, where the historic-price record was set twice within a four-month period. New York and [...]

  • Bill Maher House Catalina Island

    Bill Maher Buys Catalina Island Getaway

    While the new decade has only just begun, Bill Maher has wasted no time in securing himself a quiet retreat to enjoy the Roaring Twenties redux, free from the typical L.A. bustle. The stand-up comic and longtime TV host forked over exactly $1 million for a cozy vacation pad within a gated community in Avalon, Calif., [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad