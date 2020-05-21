‘Spider-Man’ Franchise Director Jon Watts Make Off-Market Deal in L.A.’s Brookside

An eagle-eyed snitched tattled that Jon Watts and Dianne McGunigle have made a $1.77 million off-market deal to sell a carefully restored and updated Spanish bungalow in L.A.’s quietly quite nice Brookside neighborhood, just south of famously tony Hancock Park.

Tax records indicate the couple, he the director/producer of the blockbuster Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero film “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and it’s even more stratospherically successful sequel “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” not to mention a third upcoming as-yet-titled Spider-Man sequel, and she credited as an executive producer for a couple of seasons on the critically acclaimed FX series “Atlanta,” purchased the late 1920s home just over three years ago for $1.725 million.

The slightly more than 2,400-square-foot main house, which features a high wood-beamed ceiling set off by a huge arched picture window, simple white stucco fireplace and pale travertine floor tiles in the living room, offers two bedrooms and two bathrooms plus a den. Prior to the McGunigle-Watts’ purchase, the detached garage was converted to a poolside guesthouse with bath.

Invisible from the street behind lush plantings on a not-quite quarter-acre corner parcel that backs up to serene Brookside Creek, the house is entered through a walled courtyard and configured around a second, also walled courtyard. At the back of the house, a elegant curved stairway leads down from a column-accented stone terrace outside the den to a deep backyard with a swimming pool and spa accented with vintage bricks and vibrant Spanish tiles.

The property was available through Timothy Enright at The Enright Company; The buyers were repped by Janet Muradian at Compass.