‘Someone Great’ Writer Jennifer Kaytin Robinson Buys Reimagined Midcentury Modern

Veteran Tinseltown screenwriter Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, the Miami native best-known for writing and directing the 2019 Netflix film “Someone Great” and for co-writing the upcoming Marvel film “Thor: Love and Thunder” with Oscar winner Taika Waititi, has paid $2.6 million for an updated midcentury modern house above L.A.’s leafy Bronson Canyon.

Sited at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, the residence is located on one of the many winding streets for which the area is famed. Built during the 1950s, the house offers 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths in 2,518 square feet of posh living space, all of it configured in an open-concept floorplan. Perched on the edge of a hill, the structure appears humble and single-story, but the spacious house drops down mullet-style to two full floors out back.

Behind the home’s wooden front door — which includes an original and endearingly chunky doorknob — eye-catching herringbone Norwegian white oak floors, recessed lighting and post-and-beam-style ceilings continue throughout. Bathed in sunlight from a wall of windows, the living room features stunning views of the surrounding hills, canyon and the iconic Hollywood sign. There’s also a gray stone-mantled fireplace that’s been covered up with herringbone-patterned brick to neatly mirrors the floors. To the right of the living room is a cozy formal dining area for when extra special dinner guests come around.

Despite the property’s retro origins, the revamped kitchen is nothing if not contemporary. Naturally, the open space offers plenty of storage space within its chic, black steel and wood cabinets, and a large island contains a sink with a bronze gooseneck spigot. Striking Carrara marble tops the island as well as the counter and backsplash; all of the appliances are stainless steel and chef’s grade, from the nearly industrial-sized refrigerator to the hefty gas range and stove. A door adjoining the kitchen opens up to the first floor’s patio area.

All of the home’s bedrooms, including the master suite, are located on the lower level of the residence. The roomy master bedroom seamlessly flows onto a small balcony via a large sliding glass door; the master bath features an oversized steam shower and a marble-topped sink that offers plenty of counter space. In addition to the guest bedrooms, the home’s lower level of the home also features a cozy den that could be converted into a media room, office, or used as a children’s playroom.

The hillside lot allows for a wee patch of flat grassy backyard and carefully terraced gardens, and there’s a petite paved area beneath the shade of a large tree that could be used as an al fresco dining space.

The listing was held by Nicholas Sandler and Bennett Hirsh of The Agency. Daria Radlinski of Compass repped Robinson.