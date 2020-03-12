×

‘Run Lola Run’ Director Tom Tykwer Lists Pint-Sized Soho Co-Op

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
TomTykwer_NYC_FI
7 View Gallery
Location:
Soho, New York City, N.Y.
Price:
$800,000
Size:
(approx.) 600 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

With Coronavirus concern (and panic) spreading like wildfire across the city and world, German film and television director Tom Tykwer has hoisted his pint-sized co-operative apartment along a charming, tree-lined street in New York City’s trendy and historic Soho neighborhood up for sale at $800,000. Best known for directing the 1998 film “Run Lola Run” and co-creating, writing and directing the neo-noir Sky 1/Netflix series “Babylon Berlin,” the Berlin-based filmmaker hopes to double his money on the approximately 600-square-foot fifth-floor walk-up tax records show he scooped up almost 11 years ago for $400,000. Listings held by Michael K. Davis, Marta Maletz, Saul Shapiro and Zina Raslan of the Mike & Marta Team at Compass indicate the unit carries monthly common charges of $875.

Housed in a well-maintained pre-war tenement building with a fetching, kelly green painted fire escape, the recently refurbished and extensively updated one-bedroom and one-bathroom unit retains scads of classic downtown New York City architectural detailing: oak strip wood floors, exposed and whitewashed brick walls, radiator heating and a pressed tin ceiling over the kitchen.

Two large, southeast windows fill the living room with natural light, while the open-plan kitchen features rustically distressed wood cabinetry, white and lightly veined high-quality marble countertops and a custom subway tile backsplash behind the sink and dishwasher that extends all the way to the ceiling. A two-stool breakfast bar maximizes the small space. At the rear of the long and slender unit the compact bedroom has, for lower Manhattan, a decent sized closet, and the bathroom is smartly divided with a toilet and sink in one itty-bitty but desirably windowed space and a second sink plus a subway tiled shower behind a modern sheet of frameless glass.

Popular on Variety

More Dirt

  • Tom Tykwer House

    'Run Lola Run' Director Tom Tykwer Lists Pint-Sized Soho Co-Op

    With Coronavirus concern (and panic) spreading like wildfire across the city and world, German film and television director Tom Tykwer has hoisted his pint-sized co-operative apartment along a charming, tree-lined street in New York City’s trendy and historic Soho neighborhood up for sale at $800,000. Best known for directing the 1998 film “Run Lola Run” [...]

  • Zendaya House Los Angeles

    Zendaya Upgrades to Secluded San Fernando Valley Estate

    Although the deal actually closed last year, it’s only now that Zendaya‘s quiet acquisition of a multi-acre compound in L.A.’s increasingly desirable — and expensive — San Fernando Valley has come to light. Tucked away in the hills of celebrity-favored Encino, the nearly 4-acre, $4 million estate boasts a sprawling main house, a guesthouse and [...]

  • Zane Hijazi House Los Angeles

    YouTuber Zane Hijazi Falls for Studio City Contemporary

    It’s no secret that social media superstar David Dobrik and his ubiquitous Vlog Squad circle of friends are YouTube’s hottest flavors of the moment, with their vlogs routinely racking up millions of views and attracting hordes of new subscribers. The crew’s popularity has also enticed an ensemble cast of celebrity guest stars — John Stamos, [...]

  • Balthazar Getty House

    Balthazar and Rosetta Getty Give It Another Go in the Hollywood Hills

    Actor, musician and oil heir Balthazar Getty, great-grandson of philanthropic oil tycoon J. Paul Getty — L.A.’s Getty museum is named after his family, has long sought to sell a crisply contemporary, ridgeline villa in the upper reaches of Nichols Canyon in L.A.’s Hollywood Hills that’s been on and off the market for about five [...]

  • Nigel Lythgoe House Los Angeles

    Nigel Lythgoe Dances Away From Pedigreed Bel Air Traditional

    Televised talent show tycoon Nigel Lythgoe has slung his posh and pedigreed, circa-1930s residence in L.A.’s tony Bel Air neighborhood up for sale with an asking price of $13 million. Said to be briefly occupied in the 1940s by Lana Turner, once owned by “All in the Family” star Jean Stapleton and later by late [...]

  • George Ruan House Los Angeles

    Honey's Billionaire Founder Buys $60 Million Bel Air Mega-Mansion

    Low-profile tech entrepreneur George Ruan became an overnight billionaire earlier this year when Honey, the electronic coupon-clipping browser extension he co-founded with Ryan Hudson in 2012, was sold to PayPal for $4 billion in cash. That unprecedented mega-deal ranks as the biggest tech acquisition in Los Angeles history, easily eclipsing the $2 billion that Facebook paid [...]

  • Tan France House Los Angeles

    Tan France Picks Up Hollywood Hills Villa

    “Queer Eye” fashion arbiter Tan France, also a co-host on “Next in Fashion,” Netflix’s strikingly similar answer to Bravo’s “Project Runway,” has celebrated his rising reality show success with the ever-so-slightly more than $2.5 million purchase of a 1920s Spanish villa along a winding street above L.A.’s perennially trendy Sunset Strip. Hidden behind a tall, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad