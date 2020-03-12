‘Run Lola Run’ Director Tom Tykwer Lists Pint-Sized Soho Co-Op

With Coronavirus concern (and panic) spreading like wildfire across the city and world, German film and television director Tom Tykwer has hoisted his pint-sized co-operative apartment along a charming, tree-lined street in New York City’s trendy and historic Soho neighborhood up for sale at $800,000. Best known for directing the 1998 film “Run Lola Run” and co-creating, writing and directing the neo-noir Sky 1/Netflix series “Babylon Berlin,” the Berlin-based filmmaker hopes to double his money on the approximately 600-square-foot fifth-floor walk-up tax records show he scooped up almost 11 years ago for $400,000. Listings held by Michael K. Davis, Marta Maletz, Saul Shapiro and Zina Raslan of the Mike & Marta Team at Compass indicate the unit carries monthly common charges of $875.

Housed in a well-maintained pre-war tenement building with a fetching, kelly green painted fire escape, the recently refurbished and extensively updated one-bedroom and one-bathroom unit retains scads of classic downtown New York City architectural detailing: oak strip wood floors, exposed and whitewashed brick walls, radiator heating and a pressed tin ceiling over the kitchen.

Two large, southeast windows fill the living room with natural light, while the open-plan kitchen features rustically distressed wood cabinetry, white and lightly veined high-quality marble countertops and a custom subway tile backsplash behind the sink and dishwasher that extends all the way to the ceiling. A two-stool breakfast bar maximizes the small space. At the rear of the long and slender unit the compact bedroom has, for lower Manhattan, a decent sized closet, and the bathroom is smartly divided with a toilet and sink in one itty-bitty but desirably windowed space and a second sink plus a subway tiled shower behind a modern sheet of frameless glass.