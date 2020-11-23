‘Now You See Me’ Director Louis Leterrier Lists Jake Gyllenhaal’s Former L.A. Hideaway

Prolific Hollywood director and producer Louis Leterrier (“The Incredible Hulk,” “Clash of the Titans,” “Now You See Me,” the first two “Transporter” films, and Netflix’s “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance”) is ready to roll the ending credits on his Los Angeles home, having plunked the chic midcentury onto the open market with a pricetag just a whisker shy of $5 million.

That ask is a substantial monetary upsize from six years ago, when Leterrier bought the place from Jake Gyllenhaal for about $3.3 million. Sited on one of the Hollywood Hills’ most famous and celebrified roads, completely secure behind tall walls and gates, the endlessly chic property has been designer-done and is ready for its glossy shelter magazine closeup.

Originally built in 1948, the clapboard-sided ranch-style structure is painted a deep chocolate, while the interior spaces are hued in varying shades of cream, giving the place a light and bright feeling that carries from the living room, where there’s a chunky stone fireplace, to the master bedroom, which features vaulted ceilings, a bathroom with dual vanities, and large windows with garden views.

The house also contains a fully redone kitchen, complete with a full slew of commercial-quality appliances, casual breakfast and family rooms, and a formal dining room that pays clear homage to the home’s midcentury roots.

But it’s the property’s nearly two acres of land that really shine — the painstakingly curated grounds contain vibrant tropical plantings, everything from tall date palms to bushy banana plants and desert scrub. Meandering pathways pass under mounds of overgrown bougainvillea and tall pines as they lead to a flat grassy pad at the far rear of the property, where there’s a postcard-perfect wooden deck with panoramic views over the San Fernando Valley and surrounding hills. The large swimming pool, for its part, offers a convenient poolside cabana.

Lauren Reichenberg of Compass holds the listing.