Marshall Herskovitz Lists Monte Nido Ranch

Marshall Herskovitz, co-creator and executive producer of the seminal late-1980s and early-’90s primetime drama “Thirtysomething,” and currently president emeritus of the Producers Guild of America, has put a $6 million price tag on his luxury ranch in the rugged Monte Nido area in the Santa Monica Mountains, a winding 7½-mile drive north of the Malibu Pier.

The four-time Emmy winner, an Oscar nominee for the 2000 film “Traffic,” paid $4.1 million for the secluded manse in 2009, right about the same time he sold another house on about two-thirds of an acre in the Brentwood area of L.A. where Diane Keaton has since custom-built a bespoke barn-style mansion.

Sequestered down a private lane on nearly five wooded acres, Herskovitz’s Spanish-style equestrian estate is anchored by an almost 6,100-square-foot main residence with five bedrooms and four baths, plus a couple of powder rooms. There’s also a caretaker’s apartment, according to listings held by Shen Schulz at Sotheby’s Intl. Realty.

Multilevel living and entertaining spaces encompass a living room with a stone fireplace and a spacious dining room that showcases a multicolored harlequin pattern on the ceiling. A huge skylight fills the gourmet eat-in kitchen with light, and the cavernous family room has a massive fieldstone fireplace as its focal point. A spacious home theater and a dedicated office with a dramatic view completes the scene.

A huge stone patio shaded by ancient oaks includes a hacienda-style outdoor fireplace and a built-in grill, while a charming vine-draped wraparound porch outside the family room overlooks a dark-bottom swimming pool and spa. A seasonal stream runs through the bucolic property, and the extensive equestrian facilities include a sprawling barn and several fenced paddocks among mature specimen trees.