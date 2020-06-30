‘Making a Murderer’ Pair Could Make Killing

A handsome and thoughtfully updated 1920s Italianate villa in the fashionable Los Feliz area of Los Angeles, owned by acclaimed documentary filmmakers Moira Demos and Laura Ricciardi, has come up for sale at nearly $3.3 million. The four-time Emmy-winning creators of the sensationally popular Netflix true crime series “Making a Murderer” acquired the stately home just over three years ago for not quite $2.85 million from renown conductor, violinist and music director of the L.A. Philharmonic Gustavo Dudamel.

Set elegantly above the street, obscured by mature trees and fronted by a deep and wide porch, the roughly 3,600-square-foot house has three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Beautifully preserved vintage woodwork and refinished hardwood floors mix harmoniously with a variety of modern-day creature comforts such as flush-mounted in-ceiling speakers and a multi-zone heating and cooling system. Just inside the front door, a grand entrance hall is flanked in classic style by formal living and dining rooms. Beyond the living room, where the couple keeps their gleaming trove of Emmys in a glass cabinet, a den features a built-in banquette covered in plush azure velvet. A kitchen-sized butler’s pantry links the dining room to an up-to-date farmhouse-style kitchen arranged around a large island with top-quality finishes and appliances.

Upstairs, two guest bedrooms, each with an updated vintage-styled bathroom — one with a balcony that looks over the backyard — are joined by a master suite replete with walk-in closet and a bathroom sheathed in marble.

A long, gated driveway leads to a detached garage behind the house, where a broad, partly trellis-covered patio with a built-in fire pit looks out over a grassy yard and swimming pool surrounded by verdant plantings and fuchsia sprays of bougainvillea.

Listings are jointly held by Konstantine Valissarakos of Nourmand & Associates and Richard Yohon at Sotheby’s Intl. Realty.