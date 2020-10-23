Lulu Wang, Barry Jenkins Buy Melissa Cobb’s Elegant L.A. Estate

Back in May, Netflix VP Melissa Cobb hoisted her elegant Eastside L.A. home onto the market amid substantial publicity. The half-acre estate recently sold for $5.1 million — a sizable chunk off Cobb’s $5.85 million ask but still a very big number for the area — to fellow showbiz success stories Lulu Wang (“The Farewell”) and her partner, Academy Award-winning filmmaker Barry Jenkins (“Moonlight,” “If Beale Could Talk”). The couple’s new digs are the perfect size for their young “son” Chauncey Wang-Jenkins, an impossibly cute pooch who has already enjoyed many romps on the property and even threw a pool party for his BFFs (best furry friends), per his Instagram account.

Located on what is arguably the best street in the hipster-chic Silver Lake neighborhood, the 1939 house sits atop a high knoll that’s a glute-busting jog from the street-level garage far below. Beyond a locked gate, verdant rolling lawns, and a spray of white roses lies the clapboard-sided structure, an East Coast traditional-style affair with four bedrooms and three baths in a roomy 3,200 square feet of living space.

Inside, creamy white walls, dark-stained hardwood floors, and contemporary recessed lights continue throughout the home. An airy family room is bathed in natural light via multiple oversized French windows., and there’s a formal dining room with access to a broad patio through French doors. There’s also a screening room wrapped in a sophisticated royal blue paint.

The kitchen is perhaps the design focal point of the residence. Acclaimed architect Alice Kimm — herself a Silver Lake resident — was recruited to give the space a daringly mod update, while still aesthetically melding it with the rest of the interiors. The resulting product is chic and beautifully minimalist, layered with shiny stainless appliances, exotic wooden cabinetry, quartzite countertops, and a deep farm-style sink. The space also has convenient direct access to an outdoor loggia for al fresco dining.

Upstairs, the vaulted-ceiling master suite’s offers large windows and a private balcony that boasts stunning views of the city and the Silver Lake Reservoir. An adjoining master bath is swaddled boasts tile swaddled in a delicate shade of robin’s egg blue.

Outside, the grounds of the property are luxuriously grassy and shrouded by a dense grove of mature trees. A wide stairway leads from the patio dining area down to the saltwater pool, which also offers the obligatory spa. Other high-tech amenities include a state-of-the-art security system with cameras and a pair of Tesla chargers in the garage.

Wang, a 37-year-old Beijing native, is best-known 2019’s “The Farewell,” which deputed to universal acclaim at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival, sparking a bidding war for the film among major studios. (Wang eventually sold it to A24, reportedly for as much as $7 million.) Jenkins, a 40-year-old Miami, directed and co-wrote 2016’s critically-beloved “Moonlight,” which took home Oscars for Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay.

The listing was held by David Kubiczky of PLG Estates. Megan Charboneau of Compass repped the buyers.