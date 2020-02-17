×

Luc Besson Seeks $14.9 Million for Charlton Heston’s Longtime Estate

By

James's Most Recent Stories

View All
luc-besson-house-beverly-hills
18 View Gallery
Seller:
Luc Besson
Location:
Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$14.9 million
Size:
2.9 acre estate

For only the second time since it was commissioned in 1959, the former Los Angeles compound of the late Hollywood icon Charlton Heston has popped up for sale. Designed by modernist architect William S. Beckett, the Oscar-winning “Ben-Hur” star lived in the strikingly angular house for nearly a half-century, until his 2008 death.

Tucked high into the mountains above Beverly Hills and situated on a knoll atop the area’s Coldwater and Franklin Canyons, the Beverly Hills Post Office property remained owned by the Heston family until early 2016. In January of that year, it was sold for $12.2 million to prolific French film director/screenwriter Luc Besson, perhaps best-known to American audiences for the 2014 Scarlett Johansson smash hit “Lucy,” which grossed nearly $500 million worldwide.

Almost exactly four years since that last transfer, the compound has returned to the open market with a $14.9 million pricetag. Current listing images suggest Besson never actually moved into the multi-structure property — the entire place is currently midway through an extensive renovation, with much of the main house gutted and exposed to the elements. City-approved plans included with the listing show that Besson intended to radically overhaul and expand the existing compound into a major estate with 14,600 square feet of living space; for unknown reasons, however, he’s opted to apply the brakes on construction and divest himself of the property.

The prime 2.9-acre lot sits off a busy road but remains admirably private, secluded down an exceptionally long driveway and behind electronic gates, with a motorcourt that can easily accommodate ten vehicles. There are views directly over Franklin Canyon and private trails from the backyard down into that scenic hiking sanctuary.

Popular on Variety

During Heston’s lifetime, the main house sported vast walls of glass, an irregularly shaped living room with a massive fieldstone fireplace, and a double-height library with a floating staircase clinging to a curved wall of towering bookshelves. There also was (and still is) a relatively small, trapezoid-shaped infinity pool with an old-fashioned diving board. A separate accessory building wraps itself around the property’s tennis court and includes a staff bedroom suite, plus a screening room and a three-story, elevator-equipped photography studio.

The estate’s next owner could certainly opt to continue Besson’s pricey renovation of the premises, and all of those plans will be transferred in the sale. But at this price point, it seems more likely that a deep-pocketed buyer will want to put their own custom stamp on the site. And given that the house is being marketed as a “development opportunity” — typically also known as a teardown in realtor-speak — it seems a distinct possibility that the former Heston estate will soon be little more than a bygone memory of the past.

Brett Lawyer of Hilton & Hyland holds the listing.

More Dirt

  • Luc Besson Charlton Heston House Beverly

    Luc Besson Seeks $14.9 Million for Charlton Heston's Longtime Estate

    For only the second time since it was commissioned in 1959, the former Los Angeles compound of the late Hollywood icon Charlton Heston has popped up for sale. Designed by modernist architect William S. Beckett, the Oscar-winning “Ben-Hur” star lived in the strikingly angular house for nearly a half-century, until his 2008 death. Tucked high [...]

  • Nile Niami House Los Angeles

    Lender Takes Over Nile Niami's $38 Million Opus Estate, Plots to Resell

    Earlier this week, Nile Niami announced he had sold his infamous Opus estate in Beverly Hills. Originally listed at $100 million, the 20,000 sq. ft. mega-mansion went for “about $40 million” in a deal involving both the property and various pricey accessories, which were sold separately. The total value of the transaction, according to Niami — [...]

  • Anthony Hopkins House

    Anthony Hopkins Asks $11.5 Million for Bluff-Top Malibu Estate

    The Malibu, Calif., estate of Welsh-born Tinseltown treasure Sir Anthony Hopkins has come up for sale with The Agency’s Santiago Arana at $11.5 million. Tax records and other online documentation show the 1992 Oscar winning “Silence of the Lambs” star, who as subsequently been nominated for four more Oscars, most recently earlier this year for [...]

  • Jordan Maron House Hollywood Hills

    YouTuber CaptainSparklez Seeks Sale High Above L.A.’s Sunset Strip

    Lest anyone forget there are unfathomable amounts of money hauled in by YouTube’s leading superstars, Jordan Maron, better known to the global gaming universe as Ferrari-driving Minecraft master CaptainSparklez, has his sleek modern confection above L.A.’s perennially trendy Sunset Strip up for grabs at a mite under $4.9 million. The 28-year-old YouTube phenom, who occasionally [...]

  • James Charles House Encino

    James Charles Buys $7 Million L.A. Starter Home

    It’s a new decade, a new chapter, and James Charles is officially turning the page. The beauty guru is leaving the highly-publicized dramatics of 2019 in the rearview mirror, sister scrubbing off that bad energy by sister sliding into a brand-new Los Angeles mansion. And this time, he holds the deed. YouTube’s 20-year-old wunderkind has [...]

  • Steven Bochco House

    Steven Bochco’s Napa Valley Retreat Comes to Market at $8.5 million

    After first being offered as an off-market whisper listing, the achingly scenic, northern California wine country estate of late and vaunted television producer Steven Bochco has been listed on the open market by his wife, Dayna Bochco, at $8.5 million. Bochco passed away in April 2018 after a years long battle with leukemia. The influential, [...]

  • Don Lemon House

    CNN Anchor Don Lemon Seeks Harlem Buyer

    Veteran CNN anchor Don Lemon has hoisted his city-view condo in the New York City’s historic Harlem neighborhood up for sale on the open market with a $1.75 million price tag. The outspoken broadcast journalist, the winner of a prestigious Edward R. Murrow Award in 2002, hopes to squeeze a small but notable profit out [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad