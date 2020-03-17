×

Kathryn Bigelow Tries Again Above Studio City

Location:
Beverly Hills Post Office, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$10.9 million
Size:
(approx.) 8,000 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Filmmaker Kathryn Bigelow has put her longtime home in L.A.’s Beverly Hills Post Office area, overlooking a wide swathe of the San Fernando Valley in the mountains above L.A.’s Studio City, back up for sale with a price tag of $10.9 million. The current ask is a substantial amount less than the $12.9 million the double Oscar winner originally asked when the secluded spread first popped up for sale almost a year and a half ago. Now listed with Dustin Nicholas of Nicholas Property Group, the not-quite-two-acre property has been owned by Bigelow since 1989 when she and her now ex-husband, Oscar winning filmmaker James Cameron, acquired it for $1.8 million. The property was transferred to Bigelow the year following their 1991 divorce.

The concrete-and-glass dwelling sits privately in a rustic setting along a semiprivate ridgeline lane with four bedrooms and four bathrooms in around 8,000 square feet of airy, loft-like living space spread over three floors. With soaring, 16-foot-high exposed-wood ceilings, two fireplaces — one in the living area, the other in the dining space — and a mix of pale blond wood and polished concrete floors, the cavernous, L-shaped main living and entertainment area features vast expanses of windows that frame rugged, undeniably cinematic views over the surrounding canyons and mountains. Wood-trimmed French doors open to a tree-shaded graveled patio.

Along with a library/office where floor-to-ceiling bookshelves are balanced by floor-to-ceiling windows, a double-height media lounge is tucked up under the cantilevered end of the living room. The voluminous, two-story master bedroom has a lofted sitting area and a clean-lined bathroom replete with a cedar-lined sauna. Guests are comfortably housed in an en suite bedroom in the main house or in one of the two detached structures, one atop the garage, the other nestled into a landscaped hillside near the swimming pool — each with a private bathroom.

The “Zero Dark Thirty” and “The Hurt Locker” director, who has not helmed a feature film since the 2017 box office dud “Detroit,” sold a New York City condo in 2017 for $2.4 million, a pocketbook draining $600,000 less than the $3 million she’d paid about two years earlier. And in 2016, she ponied up $2.6 million for a historic home on more than 70 acres near the Connecticut border in pastoral upstate New York.

