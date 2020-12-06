Horror Maestro James Wan Hopes to Make a Killing in the Hollywood Hills

James Wan is best known for directing the “Saw” and “The Conjuring” horror film mega-franchises, and more recently the non-spooky blockbuster hit “Aquaman,” but it apprears the prolific Malaysian-born filmmaker is angling for a different role in his latest venture: landlord. Wan is currently seeking a tenant able to pony up $9,995/month for his revamped midcentury modern in the hills above West Hollywood, tucked away near the tippy-top of the Doheny Estates neighborhood.

Wan’s rental packs three bedrooms and four bathrooms into 2,951 square feet of living space. Constructed in 1960, the single-story house has since been thoroughly modernized and privatized, shielded from roadside lookie-loos by gates and tall hedges. Covered in neutral tan stucco that’s been paired with brown accent trim and a gray shingled roof, the place boasts a long, wide driveway leading to a two-car garage for convenient off-street parking

Ash gray hardwood flooring, stark white walls, recessed lighting, and a distinct indoor/outdoor flow define the home’s decor theme. Like many open-plan houses, the living room, dining area, and kitchen all share a single, wall-free space. A sliding glass door provides stunning views of the surrounding hills and also has convenient access to the backyard’s patio lounge area. The dining area, separated from the living room and kitchen via a pair of funky pass-throughs, is demarcated by a radiant modern chandelier; the sleekly modern kitchen offers a cute breakfast bar, custom cabinetry and plenty of countertop space, plus up-to-date stainless appliances.

Though not especially roomy, the master suite has enough space for a wee sitting area in the bedroom. Woven bamboo shades provide privacy from the front yard-facing windows, and there’s a walk-in closet and master bath with separate vanity area.

Out back, there’s plenty of green space and an azure-colored pool for frolicking. Perhaps the most show-stopping element of Wan’s property is the patio dining area that adjoins a koi pond, making for a lovely place to host an intimate al fresco dinner party. There’s also a second, pergola-covered dining area that’s conveniently sited just outside the kitchen.

Besides his rental house in the hills above WeHo, Wan also owns a much grander 1930s Mediterranean-style mansion in Bel Air that he purchased from HauteLook founder Adam Bernhard for $18.5 million in 2016. That estate boasts quite the celeb-pedigree: Bernhard originally acquired the property from Meg Ryan, and the spread was once also owned by fellow Tinseltown veteran and noted architecture aficionado Diane Keaton.

Kayla Shink of Compass holds the listing.