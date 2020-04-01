Filmmaker Gavin Hood Snags Malibu Spread

South African filmmaker Gavin Hood, who directed the superhero blockbuster “X-Men Origins: Wolverine” several years after his 2005 film “Tsotsi” took home the foreign language film Oscar, has plunked down almost $4.1 million for an ocean-view spread in a discreet gated enclave in Malibu’s popular Point Dume area.

The Hamptons-inspired home sits at the end of a long driveway with three bedrooms and three bathrooms in about 3,000 square feet. A detached, two-story guesthouse sandwiched between garage bays includes a spacious, ocean-view lounge and another bedroom and bathroom.

Just outside the front door, there’s a huge, stone-lined koi pond. Inside, a center-hall foyer is flanked by a casually appointed formal living room and a den/library, the former with several sets of French doors, the latter with built-in shelving and both with rustic stone fireplaces. The generously proportioned dining room overlooks the swimming pool and is completely open to a thoroughly modern, farmhouse-style kitchen arranged around a huge, doublewide breakfast bar island.

The 1.25-acre estate’s park-like grounds include a variety of landscaped terraces and patios for quiet repose as well as a tile-accented infinity-edge swimming pool and spa and an al fresco dining area with built-in grilling area and bar. Elsewhere, a reed-roofed ramada shades a hammock and, outside the guesthouse, a small deck floats above the placid surface of a large turtle pond.

The property was listed with Susan Monus of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage; Hood was repped in the deal by his wife, Nerissa Hood, also with of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.