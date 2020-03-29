Filmmaker David E. Talbert Upgrades in Woodland Hills

Veteran playwright-turned-successful Tinseltown filmmaker David E. Talbert (“Almost Christmas,” “First Sunday,” the upcoming Netflix holiday special “Jingle Jangle”) and his longtime wife Lyn have substantially upsized their San Fernando Valley residential circumstances with the $2.4 million purchase of a plus-sized house in Woodland Hills.

Tucked away within a guard-gated community known as Westchester County Estates, the sprawling structure packs in more than 6,300 square feet of living space, with five bedrooms and eight baths. From the street, the home’s attractive and distinctly Dutch Colonial-influenced façade sports a classic gambrel roof with low-slung eaves and black shutters. Originally built in 1988, the estate recently underwent a significant renovation — per the listing — and the interiors are now a very contemporary mix of trendy details and abundant neutral decor.

A wooden front door sits catty-corner to the three-car attached garage, and opens into an airy floorplan with wide-plank hardwood floors and interconnected public rooms. There’s a massive family room with a stone fireplace and convenient wet bar, and a living room/media room combo with another fireplace and a professional-style viewing screen. In the pure white kitchen are quartzite countertops, plus the typical full accouterment of top-of-the-line stainless appliances; both the attached breakfast nook and formal dining room open to alfresco dining terraces.

Upstairs are four oversized bedrooms, all of them with renovated ensuite baths. The lavish master suite is kitted out with his/hers bathrooms and three deluxe walk-in closets, perfect for a designer clotheshorse. For guaranteed relaxation, there’s also a dry sauna, steam shower and an all-new soaking tub. Other home amenities include downstairs maid’s quarters, a large private office and a notably large upstairs bonus room that’s currently outfitted as an art studio, but could also function as a gym.

Exceptionally tall redwood trees dot the forest-like backyard, which is done up akin to a mountainous paradise with an elaborate rock waterfall, a lagoon-style swimming pool with spa, plus a separate plunge pool for the kiddies. A covered loggia has plenty of space for outdoor entertaining, and Fido will love his romps on the broad grassy lawns.

The Talberts are longtime Woodland Hills residents; way back in 2001, they paid $649,000 for a smaller house elsewhere in the area. Records reveal that starter property, a vaguely Mediterranean-style residential affair, was unloaded last month for $1.1 million.

Desiree Zuckerman of Rodeo Realty held the listing; Keith J. Fisher of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices repped Talbert.