Bryan Singer Seeks $16.5 Million for Malibu Vacation House

Summer is practically here, and some Malibu homeowners are hoping current coronavirus woes won’t be enough to dissuade buyers from investing in sunny oceanfront real estate. Prolific but legally embattled Hollywood director Bryan Singer (“X-Men,” “Bohemian Rhapsody”) is one of those, having just placed a $16.5 million pricetag on his blufftop Point Dume vacation home.

Singer purchased the property nearly a decade ago, in December 2010, for a relatively modest $8.5 million. In the years since, the house has occasionally been leased out to high-profile people, most famously in 2016 — when Angelina Jolie famously bunked up there with her six children, in the immediate aftermath of her split from Brad Pitt.

The vaguely feudal Japanese-inspired estate is gated and camera-secured, and sits on one of the best streets in the coveted Point Dume neighborhood. Mature, evergreen pine trees shield the low-slung residence from public view. Originally built in 1958, the estate has four beds and five baths in about 4,400 square feet, plus there’s a one-bedroom guesthouse.

Trendy, neutral interiors provide a peaceful vibe, allowing the panoramic ocean views to take visual dominance. Open-concept living areas flow nicely — the living and dining rooms share a chunky, double-sided fireplace. A sun-drenched kitchen sports a large skylight and all the typical high-end appliances, and there’s also a screening room, gym, and so-called “artist loft” in the main house, per the listing.

The one-acre estate’s tropically-landscaped gardens include tall shoots of bamboo, dozens of exotic palms and tree-shaded stone terraces with ample space for alfresco dining or entertaining. A lagoon-style pool sits behind the house, next to a small in-ground spa, while a separate terrace on the opposite side of the property has full-throttle ocean views that stretch from Zuma beach all the way up the Malibu coastline, into Ventura County.

For the home’s buyer, some of their nearest new Malibu neighbors will include Owen Wilson, Bob Dylan, the $30 million mansion of “Dear White People” producer Julia Lebedev and Anthony Hopkins, whose longtime Point Dume home is also for sale.

As for Singer, his longtime primary home base is in the hills just above L.A.’s iconic Sunset Strip and West Hollywood, where he owns three separate houses on a particularly prime street.

Aaron Kirman and Yawar Charlie of Compass hold the listing.