Barry Sonnenfeld Lists Cinematic Rocky Mountain Compound

Award-winning filmmaker and TV director Barry Sonnenfeld has his gorgeously secluded mountaintop ranch compound on the rugged, thickly forested outskirts of Telluride, Colo., up for sale at $13.25 million. Listed with Patrick Pelisson at Telluride Properties and known as Raspberry Patch Estate, the 63-acre spread comprises a nearly 11,000-square-foot lodge with seven en suite bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms, plus a two-bed/two-bath residence for guests or caretakers

A muscular and quintessentially Rocky Mountain assemblage of stone, wood and glass, the main residence centers on a vast living and dining room that flows into a huge, chef-accommodating kitchen arranged around two work islands. A stone fireplace warms the cavernous space, and vast expanses of windows look out to unobstructed, more-than-100-mile views that extend into Utah. Sonnenfeld displays a couple of Emmy statuettes in a spacious office/den; a state-of-the-art screening room with 4k capability comfortably seats at least a dozen; and a family/game room includes a complete kitchen and wet bar. An indoor spa means never having to brave the icy chill when looking for a winter dip in piping hot water.

The landscaped areas around the house include a variety of terraces with postcard-worthy views, a sunken fire pit surrounded by amphitheater-style stone benches and, most unusually, a private luge course.

Sonnenfeld, who originally worked as a cinematographer for filmmakers including the Coen brothers and Rob Reiner, is best known for directing “The Addams Family” and its sequel, “Addams Family Values,” along with the money-minting “Men in Black” trilogy. More recently, he’s produced and/or directed numerous episodes of Netflix’s black-comedy TV series “A Series of Unfortunate Events” and Amazon Video’s superhero series “The Tick.”