‘Avengers: Endgame’ Director Anthony Russo Lands Buyer for Los Feliz Property

Just days after he put it back on the market at a whisper below $3.3 million — it first popped up for sale late last year at $3.5 million, the former home of “Avengers: Endgame” director Anthony Russo, hidden down a private cul-de-sac in a gated and especially coveted cranny of L.A.’s Los Feliz area, is already pending sale.

The extraordinarily prolific film and TV producer, collectively known along with his younger brother Joseph Russo as the Russo brothers, has owned the late 1940s East Coast traditional for just over a decade, when tax records show it traded at $1.775 million. Listings held by Holly Purcell at Compass show the not-quite 3,600-square-foot home sits on a terraced and lushly landscaped hillside parcel with four and potentially more bedrooms and three fully up-to-date bathrooms re-done with vintage details.

With thick, wedding-cake moldings and reclaimed antique French oak floorboards throughout, the ample living room features a fireplace, a bank of French doors to the backyard and custom built-ins that incorporate a small cushioned banquette. A second fireplace warms a more cozily proportioned den, and the dining room, with vine-patterned wallpaper and two huge 20-pane sash windows, flows in to a wide, galley-style kitchen with jet-black granite countertops on sugar-white Shaker cabinets complemented by high-end designer appliances.

The main floor offers three bedrooms and a bathroom along with a den that spills out through French doors to a leafy courtyard that sports a children’s sandbox underneath a vine-draped trellis. The uppermost floor hosts the owner’s quarters, a sprawling multi-room penthouse suite that includes a spacious bedroom plus a private study, two dressing rooms and a marble bathroom. A semi-subterranean lower level with private entrance includes a laundry room and a bonus space well suited to a home office, fitness room or art studio.

Shaded by mature specimen trees and ringed in dense plantings, the supremely private property offers several quiet, stone-paved patios, an herb garden, an outdoor fireplace and lush stretch of lawn with a water feature at its far end set against a thick screen of verdant foliage.

Russo and his wife Ann, who also owned the house next door, a late-1940s home of almost 2,100-square-feet that was sold earlier this year for a dollop over $2 million, set their real estate sights on historic Pasadena in late 2018 when they ponied up $5.8 million for a renowned, 1911 Arts and Crafts-style home designed by influential early 20th century architects Charles and Henry Greene. The Russos considerably leveled up his real estate game once again last year with the almost $15.6 million acquisition of an undeniably palatial Pasadena mansion known to 1980s TV audiences as the “Dynasty Mansion,” where pop culture icons Krystle Carrington and Alexis Carrington famously engaged in a very undignified tussle in the lily pond.