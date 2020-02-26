×

Andy Muschietti Lands Studio City Estate

Location:
Studio City, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$4.665 million
Size:
5,807 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Rapidly up-and-coming Argentine filmmaker Andy Muschietti, director of the sensationally successful “It” films, two of the highest-grossing horror films of all time, has ponied up close to $4.7 million for a gated estate in the low-key but high-priced foothills above L.A.’s ever-more-expensive Studio City. Set on a private promontory of more than half an acre with over-the-rooftops views that extend over a wide swath of the sprawling San Fernando Valley, the stylishly updated 1970s traditional has a total of five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in about 5,800 square feet spread between the main house and a two-story poolside guesthouse next to a detached three-car garage.

The front door opens to a small foyer that steps down to a living room with dark-stained hardwood floors and glass sliders to a dining terrace surrounded by lush plantings. The adjoining dining room is flooded with light through a multipaned bay window. The crisply modern and notably lengthy galley kitchen, open over a breakfast bar to the living room, features top-end appliances and trendy textured-tile backsplashes. A separate den has a walk-in wet bar and a steel-faced fireplace set into a custom-built entertainment unit. There’s a discrete main-floor bedroom for guests or staff, while two more en suite guest bedrooms on the second floor, one with a private balcony, are joined by an airy master suite replete with a sleekly customized walk-in closet and good-sized if somewhat dated bathroom.

Effectively privatized by high fences and dense trees and shrubbery, the grounds include a huge terrace and swimming pool between the main house and guesthouse. On a lower terrace on the other side of a practical but not especially attractive chain-link fence, there’s a lighted tennis court.

The property was listed with Robert Walters of Leland Properties and Muschietti was repped by Scott Segall of the Eklund Gomes Team at Douglas Elliman.

