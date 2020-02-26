Andy Muschietti Lands Studio City Estate

Rapidly up-and-coming Argentine filmmaker Andy Muschietti, director of the sensationally successful “It” films, two of the highest-grossing horror films of all time, has ponied up close to $4.7 million for a gated estate in the low-key but high-priced foothills above L.A.’s ever-more-expensive Studio City. Set on a private promontory of more than half an acre with over-the-rooftops views that extend over a wide swath of the sprawling San Fernando Valley, the stylishly updated 1970s traditional has a total of five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in about 5,800 square feet spread between the main house and a two-story poolside guesthouse next to a detached three-car garage.

The front door opens to a small foyer that steps down to a living room with dark-stained hardwood floors and glass sliders to a dining terrace surrounded by lush plantings. The adjoining dining room is flooded with light through a multipaned bay window. The crisply modern and notably lengthy galley kitchen, open over a breakfast bar to the living room, features top-end appliances and trendy textured-tile backsplashes. A separate den has a walk-in wet bar and a steel-faced fireplace set into a custom-built entertainment unit. There’s a discrete main-floor bedroom for guests or staff, while two more en suite guest bedrooms on the second floor, one with a private balcony, are joined by an airy master suite replete with a sleekly customized walk-in closet and good-sized if somewhat dated bathroom.

Effectively privatized by high fences and dense trees and shrubbery, the grounds include a huge terrace and swimming pool between the main house and guesthouse. On a lower terrace on the other side of a practical but not especially attractive chain-link fence, there’s a lighted tennis court.

Popular on Variety

The property was listed with Robert Walters of Leland Properties and Muschietti was repped by Scott Segall of the Eklund Gomes Team at Douglas Elliman.