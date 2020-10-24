Unsure How to Select Artwork? An Expert Weighs in With Some Tips

They say that it’s the little things that make all the difference, and that’s definitely the case when it comes to putting those final, finishing touches on a space — like selecting (and hanging!) artwork. It’s typically one of the last items on a to-do list after completing a renovation or a recent move, but even if it’s done at the very end, artwork has an outsized impact on the way a space feels, bringing personality, color, and texture to a space, not to mention its ability to showcase personal interest, highlight travels and memories, and even evoke emotions like joy and sorrow. In fact, many rooms are specifically designed with blank wall space intended to house some great artwork, especially in spaces that would traditionally display prized pieces, like a formal living or dining room.

But, unless you’re an experienced art collector, selecting art and knowing what to buy can easily be overwhelming. There are a mind-altering array of options: photographs, paintings, prints… not to mention three-dimensional pieces, sculpture, objet d’art, and more. Where is the best place to find artwork? How can you figure out what you like or don’t like? Where do you even begin? Questions abound — and that’s why we reached out to Katharine Earnhardt, founder and CEO of Mason Lane Art, a modern art advisory that Earnhardt started after 15 years of experience in the New York and London art worlds. We’ve gathered some of her best tips and tricks for finding and selecting artwork — click the gallery link for all the Dirt on her invaluable suggestions!