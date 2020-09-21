Take A Peek Inside These Celebrity Home Offices

As we’ve moved well into month six (or is it now seven?) of the pandemic, it’s become clear that home offices are not a fleeting trend, but rather a a regular staple of many homes — especially for those in the entertainment industry. With that in mind, we couldn’t help wonder what their home offices look like (and whether they’re as distracted by the nearby fridge as the rest of us are), so we pulled together some celebrity home offices in residences that have been on the market recently, whether they’re grand compounds in Palm Beach or edgier residences around Los Angeles. Take a look at the gallery and let your creative juices (or wishful thinking) for your own home flow!

Earlier this month, former model and ex-wife of Tiger Woods Elin Nordegren put her Palm Beach compound on the market for $28.641 million, and among the sprawling 11 bedrooms is a light-filled home office with multiple exposures to the Atlantic Ocean beyond. The space is outfitted in neutral tones to maintain the beachy vibe of the rest of the home that blends traditional design with a more contemporary edge. With built-in bookshelves and a matching desk make for a unified look.

Oscar-winning filmmaker Kathryn Bigelow has put her longtime home in L.A.’s Beverly Hills Post Office area on the market for $10.9 million, and inside you’ll find a distinctly modern home with views looking out onto the San Fernando Valley. The home office features wood built-in shelving and a wall of windows that bring the outdoors in.

An extra bedroom/home office is one of the benefits of standup comedian Iliza Schlesinger’s new home in Laurel Canyon, which she purchased recently for $4.25 million. The space, like the rest of the home, is sleek and contemporary, with black-framed frosted double doors, recessed lighting, and the same flooring that flows through the residence.

TV writer and produced Steve Blackman has sold his former home in Encino — a 1950s ranch that’s been updated with custom cabinetry, white walls, and wood flooring. The home office has a wall of white shelving and cabinets, wall-to-wall carpeting, and a window for fresh air and natural light.

The modern farmhouse aesthetic of Ashlee Simpson and husband Evan Ross’s new $4.5 million home in Encino even makes its way into the home office, which currently has hardwood floors and a beamed ceiling. Multiple windows keep its dark green walls from feeling too gloomy.

The former midcentury modern hom of Shia LaBeouf in Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles, was recently purchased for $2.4 million, and along with it came a small but convenient office with lots of storage and an L-shaped wooden desk with floating shelves.

Bold blue walls with white cabinetry and furniture make a bold statement in Emmy Award-winning voiceover actor Maurice LaMarche’s new residence in Sherman Oaks. Hardwood floors, crown molding, and white baseboards keep it feeling traditional but contemporary.

Actress Anna Faris and actor and former husband Chris Pratt sold their expansive and secluded (and long vacant) Hollywood Hills home for $4.75 million, and while the room designated as a home office lacks the Mediterranean flair and high ceilings of some of the more public spaces, it still has direct access to the outdoors through a set of glass doors that lead to a large porch.