Tristan Thompson Flips Encino Mansion Back Onto the Market

Though he bought it barely a year ago, immediately following his breakup with reality TV superstar Khloe Kardashian and widely reported liaison with social media’s Jordyn Woods, Cleveland Cavaliers baller Tristan Thompson is bouncing out of his gated mansion in L.A.’s increasingly swank Encino neighborhood, having hung an $8.5 million pricetag on the estate, as was first reported by the DailyMail. That’s a big jump above the $6.5 million the 6’9″ Canadian originally paid for the lavish property, though it appears he made a handful of interior customizations during his short tenure.

Set well back from the street behind towering trees, the modern farmhouse-style structure was built new in 2018 and offers an attached three-car garage and a commodious motorcourt for another half-dozen vehicles. The nearly 10,000 sq. ft. manor boasts 7 bedrooms and a total of 7.5 bathrooms, plus all the latest glitzy amenities buyers at this premium price point have come to expect.

Guests will be slack-jawed by the home’s soaring foyer, which offers checkerboard marble floors and a thickly-veined marble staircase. Immediately inside lies a glam living room upholstered with a sophisticated black-and-white color palette and a marble fireplace. Across the hall lies an equally decadent formal living room that’s paired with an adjoining wine closet.

An eat-in kitchen features two islands and top-of-the-line Wolf/SubZero appliances, and opens to the family room, where there’s another marble fireplace, built-in wooden bookshelves, and glassy pocket doors that blur the indoor/outdoor boundary between the house and the resort-style backyard.

Thompson has slightly modified the home’s upstairs master retreat with his own sand-colored custom wallpaper, though the bedroom retains its original light fixtures and marble fireplace. There are also dual master baths and closets, plus six additional bedroom suites throughout the main house.

Perhaps Thompson’s biggest interior switch-up happened in the estate’s movie theater, where listing images show he replaced the original grey-blue paint with some textured charcoal wallpaper, plus a giant velvet couch that can accommodate every member of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

The property’s .43-acre lot is packed with outdoor amenities, too, including a sleek firepit, pool, spa, and outdoor kitchen with bar seating. At the far rear of the property is a 1,580 sq. ft. guesthouse with its own columned loggia, two bedrooms, full bathroom, family room, and a second kitchen.

Tomer Fridman of Compass holds the listing.