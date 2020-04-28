Soccer Star Alexis Sánchez Scores Miami Condo

Inter Milan soccer player Alexis Sánchez has just scored a luxury condo in Miami, sparking rumors that he plans to play for David Beckham’s Inter Miami CF.

As it turns out, the two players have more than Florida’s sunny beaches in common. Though striker Sánchez currently plays for Inter Milan, it is a loan agreement as the 31-year-old Chilean national team player is currently signed to Manchester United, Beckham’s old club. His move to the $2.45 million condo at Sunny Isles Beach, where 70 of the possible 212 units have been sold, as first reported in The Real Deal, makes sense at this, the tail end of his career.

Although the developer is keeping prices under wraps, it’s believed Sánchez’s money will get him a two bedroom three bathroom condo. Amenities in the tower include a private club level on the 33rd floor, a rooftop pool, a kids club, an on-site spa and wellness center and a pet grooming room as well as a beachfront restaurant.

Sánchez, who has recently been plagued by injuries and poor form, will also be close to another former teammate, Barcelona’s Lionel Messi. Last year, the Argentinian superstar ponied up $5 million for a condo at the nearby Porsche Design Tower in Sunny Isles Beach.

The Chilean media have been speculating on the future of their 43 goal all-time scorer. Sánchez had been in lockdown outside the country’s capital of Santiago before returning to Italy to be near his club in expectation of a return to training. He has distanced himself from speculation linking him to Inter Miami, however, stating that he feels he is still able to play in Europe. However, reports in the the UK’s Sun newspaper suggest he is unwanted by both Manchester United and Inter Milan so a move to Miami could be on the cards.

Meanwhile, Beckham, the owner and president of Inter Miami CF, and wife Victoria recently splashed out close to $20 million for a posh penthouse in the futuristic, Zaha Hadid-designed luxury tower One Thousand Museum in downtown Miami.

The Ritz Carlton tower was developed by the Fortune International Group and the Château Group and was designed by architect Bernardo Fort-Brescia of Arquitectonica. The listing agents are Lourdes Gutierrz and Gene Martinez of Compass.