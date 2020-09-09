Shaq Bouncing Out of Florida Mega-Mansion 

Outsized NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal has put his gargantuan mega-mansion just outside Orlando, Fla., along the reedy shore of Lake Butler inside the guarded gates of the prestigious Isleworth Golf & Country Club, on the market at $19.5 million, an elephantine number by any standard but a fortune less than the Panglossian $28 million asking price the four-acre estate was saddled with when he first attempted to sell it a couple years ago.

Now a sports analyst for TNT’s “Inside the NBA,” the retired 7’1” Hall of Fame center bought the property in 1993 for $4 million and transformed what was a Neocolonial villa of around 23,000 square feet into an epic, ultra-custom extravaganza of 31,000 square feet. In addition to the 12 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms plus four powder rooms, the supersized home offers all the usual high-end touches and amenities, plus a cigar bar with walk-in humidor, a soundproofed theater and an Egyptian-themed room with a triangular saltwater fish tank at its center. There’s garage parking for 17 or more cars and, natch, a 6,000-square-foot indoor basketball court. One of the several family rooms features the front section of a big rig truck with the word “Diesel,” one of the basketballer’s many nicknames, painted across the bumper. The oversize circular bed in the nearly 1,000-square-foot master suite is emblazoned with the Superman logo. Outside, there’s a 15-foot-deep and 95-foot-long swimming pool along with a tiki cabana, an outdoor kitchen — and 700 feet of lake frontage with a private, two-slip boat dock.

Listing agents for the property are Tiffany Pantozzi, Jared Ringel and Chris Franciosa of The Atlas Team at Compass.

Shaq’s other residential holdings include a not quite 15-acre semirural suburban estate about 30 miles outside of downtown Atlanta that he scooped up in 2017 for $1.15 million. And, in 2018, he dropped just over $1.8 million for a 5,200-square-foot home in suburban L.A.’s guard-gated Bell Canyon community — a residence that’s on the market at close to $2.3 million after it initially came for sale late last year at $2.5 million.