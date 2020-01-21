×
Second Sales Run for Shaun White on Malibu Hillside

Malibu, Calif.
$10.995 million
2,164 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Fast on the heels of selling a bluff-top estate on Malibu’s Point Dume in an off-market deal for $11.8 million — he bought the place six years ago for almost $9 million from “The Bachelor” creator Mike Fleiss — famously peripatetic Olympian Shaun White has officially listed a neighboring spread for a bit less than $11 million. The half-pipe master, who made the property available in 2018 as a rental at more than $27,000 per month, won’t see much if any profit on the property he snapped up just over three years ago for $10.75 million

Behind gates on just over an acre, the modestly proportioned and fully renovated, cottage-style two-story residence offers three bedrooms and two bathrooms in a little less than 2,200 square feet. An open-plan living and dining room features lustrous exotic wood floors, a fireplace and a wall of windows that opens to a large deck with elevated views over the ocean. The separate, high-end kitchen is fitted with professional appliances and includes a cushioned banquette under a picture window that perfectly frames a photographic view of the ocean. Upper-level bedrooms open to the outdoors, while a lower-level family room spills out through French doors to a spacious covered patio with built-in barbecue. Beyond the resort-style swimming pool and spa, a huge lawn stretches out to the bluff’s precipitous edge.

The property is listed with Compass agents Aaron Kirman and Chris Cortazzo.

In addition to being a three-time Olympic gold medalist, White, over the past five to 10 years has also played hard in the real estate game, frequently buying and selling luxury properties in Southern California; Park City, Utah; and New York City. In 2017, he paid award-winning composer Marc Shaiman $1.6 million for a Laurel Canyon cottage with a state of the art recording studio, and last year he plunked down $3.75 million for a 1950s post-and-beam fixer-upper in the affluent foothills above Hollywood. He also maintains a sophisticated two-bedroom penthouse in New York City’s East Village that was scooped up in 2014 for not quite $2.9 million and is currently on the market at close to $3 million.

