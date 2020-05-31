Reggie Bush Unloads Snazzy Palisades Mansion at a Loss

After nearly a year on the market and multiple pricechops, retired NFL star Reggie Bush has finally managed to unload his home in L.A.’s Pacific Palisades neighborhood — albeit at a heavily discounted $7.38 million, well below the $10 million he originally wanted and nearly $400,000 less than he originally paid for the property six years ago, back in spring 2014. At the time of this story’s publication, the bargain-hunting buyer’s identity is not yet clear.

The flat-roofed, 7,500 sq. ft. structure tries for a minimalist look inside, with little decorative frippery, acres of mostly unadorned white ceilings and walls of floor-to-ceiling glass sliders throughout. The L-shaped home sits atop a steep ridgeline road and was originally built in 1965 as a midcentury modern. In the ’90s, however, the place was given a thorough overhaul, and it’s been continuously updated since then.

Today, the five-bed spread packs in a host of luxe contemporary amenities that include a temperature controlled wine closet, a Peter Parker-like formal living room that can transform itself into a decadent home theater, a gym, hardwood floors and a host of security cameras surrounding the property, all easily monitored from afar by smart home technology.

Upstairs, the master suite offers two giant banks of foldaway glass doors that allow access to a wraparound balcony with ocean and sunset views. The lavish master bath, meanwhile, is tricked out with a crystal chandelier, soaking tub, dual vanities and even a sitting area for those folks who prefer to lounge about while in the loo.

Though a portion of the .78-acre lot is unusable hillside, the backyard still has ample space for grand-scale entertaining and includes a grassy lawn, firepit, alfresco lounge area and an infinity-edged swimming pool with inset spa.

Bush first came to prominence in the early 2000s as a high-profile running back for USC, culminating in his 2005 Heisman Trophy win (later forfeited.) Over his subsequent 11-year pro career, Bush played for five different NFL teams, though he’s probably still best-known to the general public for his high-profile relationship with Kim Kardashian West in the late aughts, prior to her second and third marriages and his own current marriage to professional dancer Lilit Avagyan.

Bush and Avagyan have decamped from the Palisades to the suburban, family-friendly community of Encino, where last year they plunked down $5.65 million for a brand-new estate with a sports court, indoor and outdoor kitchens and nearly 9,000 square feet of living space.

Jordan Cohen of Re/Max One held the listing; Patti Spencer of Compass repped the buyer.