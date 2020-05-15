Rams Quarterback Jared Goff Spends Big in Hermosa Beach

Frequently house-hopping NFL quarterback Jared Goff is on the move yet again, having ponied up $5.8 million for a brand-new house in the L.A. seaside town of Hermosa Beach, Calif. Property records reveal the well-compensated pigskinner closed on the property last week, and the slick Cape Cod-style spread is brand-new, equipped with all the requisite luxury amenities.

Built on speculation by noted developer RJ Smith Construction, the charcoal-colored house includes three separate levels of interior living space, plus a rooftop deck with panoramic ocean views. There are four bedrooms and 4.5 baths in nearly 3,300 square feet of living space.

Since the deal was initially inked off-market, house pictures and details are notably — and unfortunately — thin. However, other RJ Smith projects are known for their warm contemporary take on interior decor, with chic gourmet kitchens and open-plan living spaces, plus plenty of large windows for an abundance of natural light.

The property lies only a block away from the beach, and is also conveniently close to a variety of upscale shopping and dining destinations. Other fun things to do around the South Bay include cruising down the local Strand, exploring the craggy cliffs of Palos Verdes, and catching some live music at one of many informal bars and restaurants in the neighborhood.

Other notable Hermosa Beach homeowners include Jimmy Kimmel, In-N-Out Burger heiress Lynsi Snyder and Rockstar energy drink founder Russ Weiner.

Goff has been toiling as a pro footballer since 2016, when he was initially drafted by the Los Angeles (then St. Louis) Rams. Since then, he’s played in Super Bowl LIII, been selected to two Pro Bowls, and signed a whopping $134 million contract extension with the Rams.

And though he’s still only 25, Goff is already a seasoned real estate investor, having owned at least three luxury homes. Besides his new $5.8 million Hermosa Beach getaway, he once owned a $1.8 million “starter” house in the upscale Ventura County community of Oak Park, Calif., that was sold in May 2018 to a non-famous buyer. And he still holds title to a ranch-style estate in the celebrity guard-gated community of Hidden Hills, Calif., which he picked up — also in May 2018 — for just over $4 million.

Dan O’Connor of Strand Hills Christie’s International Real Estate held the listing; Will Passavia of Compass repped Goff.