Paul George Lists Basketball Court-Equipped Hidden Hills Mansion

Although it lies a solid one-hour drive northwest of Downtown Los Angeles, the sleepy suburban neighborhood of Hidden Hills has, in recent years, seen itself transform into a sort of residential Mecca for celebrities who crave an L.A. lifestyle, but would rather bunk up away from bright lights and flashing bulbs of those pesky paparazzi. Vanity Fair once aptly described the guard-gated San Fernando Valley community as “Shangri-La to the Kanye set.”

But Hidden Hills appears to be losing one of its brightest stars; NBA superstar Paul “PG-13” George and his longtime partner, former stripper Daniela Rajic, have just now heaved and hoed their monster mansion onto the market. The plus-sized property carries a $9.5 million pricetag and is set in exclusive Ashley Ridge, Hidden Hills’ most coveted neighborhood pocket.

Of course, it’s not really a surprise that the Rajic-Georges have opted to sell. Last year, they paid a whopping $16 million for a slightly smaller but far more modern home out in the Westside L.A. neighborhood of Pacific Palisades. (That house, incidentally, was once owned by fellow pro baller DeAndre Jordan.)

Originally built in 1989, the beastly, nearly 16,000 sq. ft. Hidden Hills home is tagged as “Mediterranean” in the listing, but is really of no specific architectural vernacular. And for some odd reason, the property has been listed with the exact same crop of recycled images used to market the place when George bought it for $7.4 million four years ago, back in summer 2016.

On the property, a circular driveway is shaded by mature trees and fronts a decidedly unusual façade with a pitched roof — from the front, the structure looks more akin to a communal house of worship than a typical human residence. Inside, there are soaring ceilings with exposed wooden beams, polished limestone floors and a great room that spans an unfathomable 4,000 square feet, with towering walls of glass and a central skylight.

The kitchen is equipped with the typical retinue of high-end appliances, along with a U-shaped island with bar seating and marble countertops. Also on the premises are a game room, movie theater, custom gym with a steam shower, wine cellar and master retreat with dual-sided fireplace, bathroom with a built-in sofa, dual dressing rooms and private patio overlooking the yard.

Out back, the 1.35-acre property is outfitted with all the requisite recreational amenities, including a patch of grassy lawn, party-sized swimming pool, a so-called “entertainer’s patio” with an outdoor fireplace and TV center, custom BBQ center and plenty of spacious loggias for alfresco dining. And then there’s the full-size sports court, which includes two basketball hoops for at-home practice.

Naturally, this being Hidden Hills, many of George and Rajic’s current neighbors are quite famous. Their property happens to sit right next door to an even larger estate owned by Dodgers icon Vin Scully, and it’s basically right around the corner from the giant new home of YouTube supernova Jeffree Star. Other folks in the area include several Kardashian family members, Jessica Simpson, John Stamos, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade.

Marc & Sara Shevin of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices hold the listing.