Packers Tackle David Bakhtiari Settles in L.A.’s San Fernando Valley

Location:
Tarzana, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$3.9 million
Size:
6,400 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms

When he’s not busy playing for the Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin-based NFL star David Bakhtiari and his partner Frankie Shebby usually spend offseasons in his native California. And now the offensive tackle — currently signed to a four-year, $48 million contract extension — has chosen to put down some real estate roots in balmy Los Angeles, where he’s selected a brand-new, $3.9 million estate.

Located in the increasingly expensive San Fernando Valley neighborhood of Tarzana, Bakhtiari’s house was built on speculation by a local developer. Sited on a gated knoll-top lot with views of the surrounding treetops, the contemporary home features 6,400 square feet of mansion-sized living space with six bedrooms, all of them ensuite.

The listing claims the house has a “unique architectonical design.” But whatever the case, the blocky structure has starkly modern interior decor, and guests will surely be impressed by the majestic 24-foot-tall entryway, with its sculptural floating-glass-and-steel staircase. Directly to the left of the front door is a formal dining area; to the right is a living room with glossy stone floors.

The entire house is flooded with natural light, thanks to its hilltop location and an abundance of oversized windows. There’s also a home theater, a family room with fireplace and glass sliders opening to the backyard; the eat-in kitchen has two islands and an envy-inducing array of designer Wolf, Miele and Thermador appliances.

An upstairs master suite offers white oak hardwood floors, a sitting area with a fireplace, walk-in closet and lavish bath with a giant glass shower and soaking tub. Out back, the mostly hardscaped yard packs in a full host of recreational amenities — covered patios for alfresco dining, a sunken lounge area with a firepit, a sports court and swimming pool with an inset spa and Baja shelf for sunbathing.

Mary Pane of Wish Sotheby’s International Realty held the listing; Cody Keltz of Compass repped Bakhtiari.

