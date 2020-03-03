×

NBA’s Jordan Clarkson Bounces out of Woodland Hills

Location:
Woodland Hills, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$3.35 million
Size:
(approx.) 5,800 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Briefly with the Cleveland Cavaliers and now balling for the Utah Jazz, former L.A. Laker Jordan Clarkson seeks $3.35 million for a fairly recently purchased home in L.A.’s proto-suburban Woodland Hills community. The 6’4” guard purchased the then brand-spanking new house not even two years ago for a wee bit less than $3.2 million. Described in listings held by Zeev Perez at Keller Williams as a Cape Cod style home, the roughly 5,800-square-foot, family-sized structure is set behind a low fence and electronic driveway gates with five bedrooms and five full and two half bathrooms.

There are medium-brown, wide-plank hardwood floors throughout the main floor where formal living and dining rooms flank the front door. In the living room, the fireplace is clad floor to ceiling in wood planks similar to those on the floor. A lengthy butler’s pantry with wine closet links the dining room to the kitchen, a colossal, chef-accommodating space with professional-quality culinary accouterment and two huge center islands. Casually and completely open to the kitchen, the adjoining family room has a fireplace between built-in bookshelves and a bank of accordion-fold glass doors that open to the backyard. The main floor is completed by an en suite office, guest or staff bedroom and a dramatically lighted, seven-seat home theater. Upstairs, four en suite guest and family bedrooms and a second family room are joined by a master suite replete with a fireplace, roomy bathroom and fitted walk-in closet. French doors lead to a large terrace with a wide, view over the thickly treed neighborhood.

In the backyard, a poolside pavilion with bathroom and trellis-shaded grilling area overlooks a simply landscaped, flat and grassy yard with built-in fire pit and an azure-tile-accented spa that pours into a simple, rectangular swimming pool.

