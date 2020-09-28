NBA All-Star Bradley Beal Spends Big in Venice

One of the largest homes in L.A.’s hip Venice neighborhood has sold for $6.8 million, according to property records. That number ranks as the seaside enclave’s priciest residential deal of 2020, and the biggest transaction since last November, when Kuwaiti heiress Samar Alghanim paid $8.5 million for her own Venice compound. This time around, the buyers are two-time NBA All-Star Bradley Beal, currently a shooting guard for the Washington Wizards, and his wife Kamiah Adams, a “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” television personality.

Built new in 2020 by the team at local firm Architecture West, the 7,200 sq. ft. modern mansion stuffs five bedrooms and nine baths into three full floors of living space, including the “first full basement ever to be built” in this particular neighborhood, per marketing materials. As expected, the place is chock-full of luxe amenities, including a wine cellar, movie theater, and state-of-the-art smart home technology.

Beyond walls and gates, a concrete pathway leads past a front yard — landscaped with perfectly symmetrical rows of drought-resistant native plantings — to a starkly white interior with living, dining, and family rooms all combined into a single open-plan space. The huge kitchen anchors the main floor living space, with its train car-sized island and gloss black cabinetry designed to capture eyes and hearts. There are multiple dining areas inside and out, plus walls of glass pocket doors that open to a lush courtyard with al fresco entertaining spaces, fountains, and a pool/spa combo with waterfall inspired by the five-star Amangiri resort in Utah, per the listing.

Other welcome amenities include a powder room and maid’s quarters downstairs, while the home’s upper level is entirely devoted to the four family bedrooms, all of them with ensuite baths. The master offers a fireplace surrounded by a wall of exotic stone in the bedroom, plus a bath with party-sized shower and a soaking tub situated on a quartzite floor. The home’s subterranean level is resort-themed and outfitted with the aforementioned movie theater and wet bar, plus a lounge area, games area, and space for a petite gym or yoga studio.

Beal, 27, has played for the Wizards since the 2012 NBA draft, despite persistent trade rumors. With the Wizards, he inked a $128 million deal in 2016, and he signed a two-year, $72 million extension last year.

Last month, the Beals sold their “starter” home in McLean, Va., for $3.5 million to a local pizza entrepreneur. An extensive hunt through property records reveals the couple’s current main residence is a 12,000 sq. ft. mansion in Bethesda, Maryland — about 25 minutes by automobile from Washington D.C. — that includes a tennis court and guesthouse, and was quietly acquired last year for $7.8 million.

Jacqueline Gunn of Westside Estate Agency held the listing; Shanti Hoffman of Rexford Realty repped Beal.