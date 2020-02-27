Milwaukee Brewer Christian Yelich Scores Malibu Development Opportunity

Though he’s never played for an L.A. team, Major League Baseball outfielder Christian Yelich, traded in 2018 on a three-year contract from the Miami Marlins to the Milwaukee Brewers with a 2020 season salary in excess of $12 million a year, has none-the-less dropped $5.5 million on a ready-to-be-developed hillside property in the ruggedly ritzy foothills above some of the largest and most prestigious homes along Malibu’s illustriously expensive and, hence, billionaire favored Carbon Beach.

Squirreled privately up a discreet private lane with unobstructed views that sweep over the Santa Monica Bay and the Pacific Ocean from the Palos Verdes Peninsula to the Malibu Pier, the just over one-acre property was sold, per marketing materials, with “fully approved plans” by architect Michael Kovac of KOVAC Design Studio for a brand-new ultra-contemporary pavilion. Floor-to-ceiling walls of glass that allow for cinematic ocean and coastline views completely disappear into the walls for a seamless integration of indoor and outdoor living space of the planned residence, a two-story, wood-clad structure of almost 5,300 square feet with five en suite bedrooms and six bathrooms.

As shown in high-quality renderings, the front door opens to a double-height foyer with a gravity defying open-tread staircase, and the jaw-dropping view from the combination living and dining room is blocked only by a minimalist fireplace. The dining area flows easily into an expensively appointed gourmet kitchen that also opens to what marketing materials describe as a “theater/entertainment room.” Designed for entertaining with the ocean as a sparkling backdrop, outdoor spaces include a huge deck with a pizza oven equipped outdoor kitchen, a built-in fire pit and a sleek, dark-bottomed zero-edge infinity pool that, visually but not in actuality, hovers dramatically over the ocean.

The property was jointly represented by Chris Cortazzo at Compass and Sandro Dazzan at The Agency; Yelich was repped by Lisa Martin at Compass.

It’s not known if the 2010 first-round draft pick and winner of the National League’s Most Valuable Player Award in 2018 plans to move into the house once it’s completed as he already owns another snazzy house in Malibu, a glass-walled contemporary along Malibu’s Big Rock Beach he scooped up in 2018 for $5.6 million. The left-hand batting home run hitter, who grew up in the affluent ex-urban L.A. community of Thousand Oaks, also owns a decidedly traditional lakefront home in Westlake Village, Calif., that records show last sold in 2014 for close to $1.8 million.