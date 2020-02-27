×

Milwaukee Brewer Christian Yelich Scores Malibu Development Opportunity

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
8 View Gallery
Location:
Malibu, Calif.
Price:
$5.5 million
Size:
(as planned) 5,286 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Though he’s never played for an L.A. team, Major League Baseball outfielder Christian Yelich, traded in 2018 on a three-year contract from the Miami Marlins to the Milwaukee Brewers with a 2020 season salary in excess of $12 million a year, has none-the-less dropped $5.5 million on a ready-to-be-developed hillside property in the ruggedly ritzy foothills above some of the largest and most prestigious homes along Malibu’s illustriously expensive and, hence, billionaire favored Carbon Beach.

Squirreled privately up a discreet private lane with unobstructed views that sweep over the Santa Monica Bay and the Pacific Ocean from the Palos Verdes Peninsula to the Malibu Pier, the just over one-acre property was sold, per marketing materials, with “fully approved plans” by architect Michael Kovac of KOVAC Design Studio for a brand-new ultra-contemporary pavilion. Floor-to-ceiling walls of glass that allow for cinematic ocean and coastline views completely disappear into the walls for a seamless integration of indoor and outdoor living space of the planned residence, a two-story, wood-clad structure of almost 5,300 square feet with five en suite bedrooms and six bathrooms.

As shown in high-quality renderings, the front door opens to a double-height foyer with a gravity defying open-tread staircase, and the jaw-dropping view from the combination living and dining room is blocked only by a minimalist fireplace. The dining area flows easily into an expensively appointed gourmet kitchen that also opens to what marketing materials describe as a “theater/entertainment room.” Designed for entertaining with the ocean as a sparkling backdrop, outdoor spaces include a huge deck with a pizza oven equipped outdoor kitchen, a built-in fire pit and a sleek, dark-bottomed zero-edge infinity pool that, visually but not in actuality, hovers dramatically over the ocean.

Popular on Variety

The property was jointly represented by Chris Cortazzo at Compass and Sandro Dazzan at The Agency; Yelich was repped by Lisa Martin at Compass.

It’s not known if the 2010 first-round draft pick and winner of the National League’s Most Valuable Player Award in 2018 plans to move into the house once it’s completed as he already owns another snazzy house in Malibu, a glass-walled contemporary along Malibu’s Big Rock Beach he scooped up in 2018 for $5.6 million. The left-hand batting home run hitter, who grew up in the affluent ex-urban L.A. community of Thousand Oaks, also owns a decidedly traditional lakefront home in Westlake Village, Calif., that records show last sold in 2014 for close to $1.8 million.

More Dirt

  • Christian Yelich House

    Milwaukee Brewer Christian Yelich Scores Malibu Development Opportunity

    Though he’s never played for an L.A. team, Major League Baseball outfielder Christian Yelich, traded in 2018 on a three-year contract from the Miami Marlins to the Milwaukee Brewers with a 2020 season salary in excess of $12 million a year, has none-the-less dropped $5.5 million on a ready-to-be-developed hillside property in the ruggedly ritzy [...]

  • Mindy Kaling House

    Mindy Kaling Adds Frank Sinatra's Malibu Beach House to Property Portfolio

    The last couple of television series six-time Emmy nominated sitcom supernova Mindy Kaling has created have not fared terribly well. The 2018 NBC primetime series “Champions” was canceled after its freshman season and, though the satirical Apple TV+ series “The Morning Show” won some nice awards earlier this year, including a Screen Actors Guild Award [...]

  • Mervyn Warren House Hollywood Hills

    Grammy Winner Merv Warren Lists Architectural Hollywood Hills Compound

    Five-time Grammy Award recipient Mervyn “Merv” Warren is ready to sing a new real estate tune, having punted his longtime Hollywood Hills home onto the market with a $3.089 million ask. The prolific songwriter, producer and conductor  — best-known for his work in the soul and gospel genres — has owned the desirably private property [...]

  • Bethenny Frankel House Southhampton

    Bethenny Frankel Doesn't Come Out a Winner in New York or The Hamptons

    Should former “Real Housewives of New York” star Bethenny Frankel want to add a new real estate show to her long list of eponymous small-screen outings, which include the short-lived chat show “Bethenny” as well as “Bethenny Getting Married,” “Bethenny & Fredrik” and her new project, “The Big Shot With Bethenny,” she might want to [...]

  • Michelle Pfeiffer David Kelley House Pacific

    Michelle Pfeiffer, David E. Kelley Buy $22 Million Westside L.A. Estate

    Michelle Pfeiffer is putting all of her trademark white gold out on public display, as Bruno Mars might note. The iconic actor (“Scarface,” “Grease 2,” “The Fabulous Baker Boys,” “Batman Returns”) and her longtime husband, major league TV show producer/writer David E. Kelley (“Big Little Lies,” “The Practice,” “Ally McBeal,” “Boston Legal”) have paid a [...]

  • Vincent Viola Mansion

    Billionaire Vincent Viola's Lavish Manhattan Townhouse Gets Mega Price Cut

    Nine million dollars may buy a magnificent mansion just about anywhere in the world, but it’s also the amount by which billionaire businessman Vincent Viola recently chopped the asking price for his unapologetically lavish, six-floor townhouse on New York City’s tony Upper East Side. The titanic spread was originally listed at an almighty $114 million [...]

  • Meghan Markle Prince Harry House Malibu

    Why Don't A-Listers Like Living on Malibu's Beach?

    For months, rumors have been bubbling that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, a.k.a. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have been house hunting in Los Angeles. The couple have already laid claim to the recently renovated Frogmore Cottage in London and currently bunk up in a $14 million mansion on Canada’s Vancouver Island, but it’s been [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad