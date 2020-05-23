Matt and Haley Kalil Flip Pasadena House for Quick Profit

While coronavirus jitters have scuttled many would-be transactions in L.A.’s luxury real estate market, the deals have not stopped happening altogether — and there are still major profits to be made. Case in point is the Pasadena home of NFL star Matt Kalil and his wife, popular Sports Illustrated model Haley Kalil.

The couple closed on their $3.8 million Pasadena digs in mid-March 2020, just days before L.A.’s stringent quarantine restrictions were put in place. The stately traditional mansion was originally built in 1917, sits on nearly two acres of land, and boasts panoramic views of the San Gabriel mountains. And with nearly 5,500 square feet of luxe living space, it’s an ideal location for sheltering in place.

But scarcely eight weeks after they bought the property, deeds and documents show the Kalils have already quietly unloaded it in an off-market, all-cash $4.43 million deal that closed last week. That sale price translates into a $600,000+ profit for the couple — after just two months of ownership, before subtracting taxes, closing costs and any realtor fees that may or may not have been incurred.

The free-spending buyer, records reveal, is a low-profile New York City and Switzerland resident named Bonnie Mann. Some internet digging reveals Mann is an extended member of the Louis-Dreyfus clan, the multibillionaire French family that owns a commodities conglomerate hauling in nearly $40 billion in annual revenue. And through her husband — noted Ferrari collector Peter Mann — Mann is also directly related to “Seinfeld” icon Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Invisible from the street behind gates and a dense thicket of trees and hedges, the house is accessed via a long driveway that passes a garage before reaching the front door and motorcourt. The medium grey, cedar-sided abode overlooks a tree-shaded front lawn and offers primly attractive white trim.

Hardwood floors run throughout the recently remodeled interiors, which are mostly done up in light and bright neutral tones. There’s a sun-bathed living room with a fireplace and walls of windows, an upgraded kitchen with granite countertops and Viking and SubZero appliances, a butler’s pantry, formal dining room and a separate breakfast area for more casual meals.

Upstairs lies a gym and three bedroom suites including the master retreat, which is well-equipped with a fireplace and private patio overlooking the backyard. And on the far side of the house, accessed via its own secret stairway, is a loft-style guest bedroom with its own refrigerator, bathroom and built-in bookshelves.

Out back, numerous trees shade most of the yard, which contains a pool and adjacent poolhouse with a convenient kitchen and bathroom. Covered dining loggias provide plenty of space for genteel entertaining, while a secluded grassy knoll at the far rear of the property has birds-eye views of a golf course in the valley lying directly below the house.