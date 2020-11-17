Manny Machado Slides Into $10 Million Coronado Compound

Manny Machado has hit a real estate home run with the exactly $10 million purchase of a bay-front spread with priceless cross-harbor views of San Diego’s downtown skyline. The unreported deal actually went down last year, so Machado and his wife Yainee have already had plenty of time to make coveted and touristy Coronado their home.

The baseball great’s new digs features eight bedrooms and 11 baths within close to 7,300 square feet across three structures on an almost half-acre lot. Dubbed “Zee Huis” (“Sea House” in Dutch), the opulent spread flaunts a notably nouveau-riche Dutch flair, with flamboyant arched gambrel rooftops and a handful of small, wrought-iron accented balconies. Built in 2009, the buttercream yellow exterior of the home neatly contrasts with robin’s egg blue window and door trims.

Beyond the quaint carriage door, visitors will find themselves in a tropically landscaped courtyard. In addition to providing lush grass, the courtyard links all three of the property’s structures.

With four bedrooms that each have a fireplace and private bath, the main house is decked out in a decadent, vaguely Las Vegas casino-inspired fashion. (There are four additional bedrooms on the property, including two in the carriage house.)

A great room contains the kitchen and a formal living area, which is situated around an oversized linear fireplace set into a large granite mantle and hearth. Plenty of built-in bookshelves are juxtaposed beside a 15-foot-wide, electronically operated glass door that disappears into the walls and frames a mesmerizing view over the pool, towards the dazzling lights of the San Diego skyline. For its part, the kitchen is kitted out with chef-grade appliances, including extravagances like a teppanyaki grill and a steamer, while a posh butler’s pantry showcases fiddleback Koa wood cabinets and Blue Bahia stone counters. A small breakfast area surrounded by a bay of casement windows watches the lively comings and goings of the harbor, and somewhere in the main house is also a “pub” that boasts polished French mahogany walls, a pool table, a wet bar and wine cooler.

The master suite is located on the main floor with a series of windows directly across from the bed, serving up stunning water views. There’s also a large fireplace with a charcoal-colored Art Deco-style mantle, dual walk-in closets and a bathroom that, somewhat unusually, has very serious, library-like wood-paneled walls.

The harbor-side backyard isn’t very big, though any lack of space is made up by a variety of amenities — there are a heated covered dining and lounging deck area, and an infinity-edge swimming pool and spa that sits just above the harbor’s rocky shoreline.

Perfect for weekend house guests or domestic staff, the compound’s two-bedroom, two-bath carriage house also contains a laundry room and two-car garage. A third structure, right next to a second spa, houses a sauna and a wet bar, sure to stir up some boozy fun!

Machado is no stranger to the real estate game. Besides his latest purchase, the baseball player also owns two other homes in Coral Gables, Fla., one of them a 10,300-square-foot manse he bought for $7.2 million this September, the other an 8,300-square-foot home purchased last year for $11.3 million.

Eric Iantorno at Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty and Clinton Selfridge at Keller Williams handled the transaction.